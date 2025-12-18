Remember How Christmas Was Celebrated Before “Detty December”?

December in Lagos has changed over the years, evolving into a tourist season filled with festivals and large-scale events. Before the “Detty December” phenomenon took over, Christmas in Lagos felt very different—a time steeped in tradition, family gatherings, and a more intimate sense of celebration. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and see how the Christmas season used to be, compared to the present-day festivities.

Christmas Decorations: From Affordable to Luxurious

Back in the day, December brought with it a noticeable change in the air. One of the first signs of the season was the bustling streets filled with vendors selling Christmas decorations. Homes would be adorned from top to bottom with lights, tinsel, and ornaments, and it was expected that every home would participate in the festive spirit.

However, today, the story is different. Christmas decorations have become increasingly expensive, making it a challenge for the average Nigerian to afford them. The economic realities of the country, compounded by the influx of “Detty December” tourists, have made decorations a luxury purchase rather than a Christmas tradition. What was once affordable for many now feels like a financial task, and as a result, fewer homes are decked out in holiday cheer.

Christmas Parties and Street Carnivals: From Community to Concerts

For many years, Lagos would be alive with Christmas parties and street carnivals, especially in central locations across the city. These events were all about community, bringing people together to share food, music, and joy. However, these parties have become a rarity, overtaken by the influx of concerts and “Detty December” events that now dominate the holiday season.

Today, you’re more likely to receive an invitation to a concert than a traditional Christmas party or pre-Christmas gathering. The focus has shifted from family-oriented fun to commercialized events aimed at tourists and partygoers, transforming the city’s once intimate Christmas celebrations into large-scale, money-driven spectacles.

The Harmattan Season: A Missing Tradition

One of the most nostalgic aspects of Christmas in Lagos was the arrival of harmattan. The cold, dry air would sweep through the city, marking the start of the festive season. For many, the distinct smell of harmattan was closely tied to the anticipation of Christmas—adding a certain “scent” to the holiday atmosphere.

Unfortunately, climate change has altered this experience. The once predictable harmattan season, with its cool breeze and dry air, has been replaced by hotter, more humid weather, stripping the season of the familiar chill that once signaled the approach of Christmas. This year, it’s been raining all through, and you never see that in December in Lagos State.

Family Trips and Vacations: From Village Visits to Quiet Celebrations

Christmas was once the time when families would make the journey to the village to spend quality time with relatives. The roads would be busy with travelers heading out to reunite with their communities, sharing food and memories, and celebrating the holiday together.

Today, however, this tradition is becoming increasingly rare. Due to factors like insecurity and rising transportation costs, many families are unable to make these trips, either to Lagos or to the village. For some, the idea of a family Christmas has shifted to quieter, smaller gatherings or trips abroad, with large family reunions becoming less common. The sense of community that once defined the season is gradually being replaced by individualistic celebrations or simply staying put, reflecting a deep sense of nostalgia for what Christmas once was.

Christmas Carols: A Fading Tradition

Christmas carols were once a central part of the holiday season in Nigeria, with families, schools, and communities preparing for carol events weeks in advance. It was a time to wear red, green, and white attire, sing songs of joy, and bond with neighbors and friends. Carols were a tradition that helped build a sense of togetherness and community spirit.

However, this tradition has lost its luster over the years. Christmas carol events are now less elaborate, with fewer people participating. What used to be an exciting and joyful preparation for the holiday has become less common, as the hustle and bustle of “Detty December” takes center stage.

Festive family gathering at Christmas.

Here’s What We Think

While “Detty December” has undoubtedly changed the pace of Christmas in Lagos—bringing with it higher prices, overcrowded spaces, and an overload of concerts and events—the core spirit of Christmas still remains. The sense of community, family, and togetherness is still present, albeit in a different form.

However, it’s clear that the intimacy of the holiday season has been overshadowed by the commercialism of “Detty December.” The warmth of family gatherings, the joy of simple decorations, and the community-based celebrations that once marked Christmas in Lagos have gradually faded, replaced by a more tourist-driven, festival-centric approach to the holiday.

The nostalgia for the Christmases of old is palpable, as many long for the simpler, more intimate celebrations that were once the hallmark of the season.