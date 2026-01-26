Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

The weekend was filled with news from all fronts of the media, from Detty December news, to new restaurant news and the end of a long social media dispute, there has been something to read up on at every point.

Celebrity wedding planner, Funke Bucknor debunks speculation over alleged Davido debt

Tonto Dike settles dispute with ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill

Nigerian minister of art and culture shares plans for 2026 Detty December

Former Big Brother Naija star, Uriel opens new restaurant

Bimbo Ademoye calls out man who pirated the soundtrack from her movie, ‘Where Love Lives’

Celebrity Wedding Planner, Funke Bucknor Debunks Speculation Over Alleged Davido Debt

Over the weekend, screenshots began to spread over social media over allegations of afrobeat singer Davido, owing a fifty thousand dollars debt to the wedding planner who planned his traditional wedding in 2024, with many speculating over the possible reason behind the singer refusing to pay his debt.

However, the wedding planner herself Funke Bucknor took to her instagram story to debunk the claims of any debt by the singer, clarifying that the accusations made towards the singer were false and were doctored and not truly made from her social media account.

Tonto Dike Settles Dispute With Ex-Husband, Olakunle Churchill

The actress who has recently been in the news due to what she has termed as a rebirth due to her going back to church has settled the dispute with her ex-lover, Olakunle Churchill who is also the father of her only son.

Tonto Dikeh who took to social media years ago to call out Churchill due to the dispute in their relationship, which led to a public social media war between the ex-lovers has now shared with fans and supporters that she has forgiven her ex-husband and is now working towards ensuring her son has a relationship with his father.

Churchill also shared in a post on Instagram that he had finally been able to speak to his son, who he had no contact with due to the end of his two year marriage with Tonto Dikeh and their public dispute.

Nigerian Minister Of Art And Culture Shares Plans For 2026 Detty December

The minister of Art and Culture in Nigeria, Hannatu Musawa has shared the plans of the Nigerian federal government for “Detty December” 2026.

The Detty December trend has now become ingrained in the Nigerian culture, and has become of the increasing frequent tourist attractions for the country, and according to Musawa, the plans for the 2026 Detty December are expected to start in March, with the festival extending beyond Lagos in order to draw tourist attractions to other states in the country.

This plan by the federal government is to ensure that the country is properly prepared with accommodation, a proper traffic system for the next Detty December, to ensure that the festival is seamless for tourists.

Former Big Brother Naija Star Uriel, Opens New Restaurant

2017 ‘See Gobe’ Big Brother Naija Star, Uriel Oputa has opened her healthy lifestyle restaurant.

The former reality star who first went on the show in 2017 and made her return in 2023 for the All Stars competition began documenting her life eating and cooking healthy meals years ago, and has now made the decision to move towards sharing her passion for healthy meals.

The restaurant was launched over the weekend, on the reality star’s birthday.

Bimbo Ademoye Calls Out Man Who Pirated The Soundtrack From Her Movie, ‘Where Love Lives’

Screenshot

The actress took to Instagram to share a video speaking on the situation surrounding the demonetization of her movie, due to a man copyrighting and pirating a sound from her movie, and posting it on a music streaming platform with his name as the composer.

Bimbo Ademoye shared the news to fans while issuing an ultimatum to the culprit who she named as ‘Emmanuel Davies’ who caused her new movie “Where Love Lives” to be demonetized on the streaming platform.

It is unclear if the situation has been resolved as the actress shared that she would be taking the case to court.