Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week 

This week was filled with positive and negative news, from the launch of new books to the death of a beloved actor and the release of a new single. It was an eventful week.

Big Brother Naija’s Cross Legally Weds Partner

The former Big Brother Naija star, who proposed to his partner around October 2025, has now legally tied the knot in a civil ceremony. Cross and his bride celebrated their legal union on Monday at the federal marriage registry in Ikoyi, Lagos, with the reality star sharing pictures from the intimate civil ceremony on his Instagram page, celebrating the milestone with his fans and supporters. Their marital journey began with a traditional wedding ceremony earlier this year, in January.

Singer Simi To Face Investigation By NAPTIP

Simi, who first began receiving backlash when she took to Twitter to speak against sexual violence against women due to the viral case of a young woman who was assaulted, is now under investigation by NAPTIP after several tags by Nigerians who claimed she might have harmed children.

While the singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify what the tweets meant and reaffirm her stance in supporting victims of sexual violence, an investigation by NAPTIP was called for by concerned citizens, and although the singer is yet to respond to the call for an investigation, the agency has announced its intentions to investigate.

Nollywood Actor Popularly Known As “Okemesi” Dead

Nollywood actor Bamidele Oluwatope, popularly known in the acting world as “Okemesi,” has reportedly died. The comedic actor, who is known for his roles in “Aborisade” and “The Order,” was confirmed dead by his colleague. The actor’s death came shortly after he slipped into a coma due to medical complications. His death was announced by actor Jeff Owolewa.

Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Launches Children’s Book

Mercy Johnson has announced a new project she has been working on, and it is a debut book centered around puberty for children titled “YOU-berty,” targeted at children under the age of 10-13.

The actress shared that the book was designed to guide young minds through one of the most significant transitions of their lives with clarity, confidence, and the right information. Information she has gleaned from being a mother of four herself. The actress shared the news with her supporters on Instagram.

Lil Kesh Releases New Single

Afrobeat singer Lil Kesh has released a new single titled “Anini.” The singer took a break from releasing music after his success as one of Nigeria’s greatest artists around 2014.

In 2024, Lil Kesh admitted in an interview that his early success denied him crucial life experiences and opportunities for personal development, and the release of this new song makes it clear that the singer is now making his way back to the spotlight.