Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend...

Infinix Rewards Africa’s Best Content Creator 2024 at 18th Edition of The Future Awards Africa

How To Work From Home in Nigeria Despite Challenges

It’s another weekend, and there are a few interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day. In this article, we discuss our top five.

I Said What I Said

This week’s podcast features just Fk and Jola as they discuss the idolization of religious leaders, the possibility of winning the lottery, and unsafe spaces.

So Nigerian

Dami and Isaac get into conversations revolving around unfiltered opinions, listener dilemmas, unsolicited advice, and hot takes.

Afropolitan

On this episode, the hosts sit with Sarz, the musician, for a deep and intense dive into building a career in music and the economics of producing in Nigeria.

The Honest Bunch

On their first episode back, the gang sit with Seyi Law and Zekeri Idris as they approach the political climate in the country from two opposing factions.

234 Essential

OEYFQJ23AY57SJHVD6SSMQIMMM

In this episode, AOT2 and Ugochi dissect the history and culture of the Nok people. They also briefly discuss black market rates, political shenanigans, and catch up on fan mail.