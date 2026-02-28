Angel Anosike, Jide Kene Achufusi, and Prince Nelson Enwerem Star in New Film, “Aba Blues,” Coming Out on March 20th

Jack’enneth Opukeme has announced her new film titled “Aba Blues,” which is set to be released on March 20th across nationwide cinemas.

The film tells the story of a woman whose life is turned upside down when her former lover suddenly returns, forcing her to question her marriage and confront unresolved emotions. “Aba Blues,” a romantic drama, is set in Aba, Abia State, after the Nigerian Civil War. The story explores strong themes of love, loss, ambition, and emotional resilience, drawing inspiration from Eastern Nigerian literature, including works by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The film stars Angel Anosike, Prince Nelson Enwerem, and Jide Kene Achufusi in lead roles. Angel described the role as emotionally challenging but rewarding, while Enwerem said the character allowed him to explore vulnerability. Achufusi also praised the script for its unique historical setting and demanding nature.

Written and directed by Jack’enneth Opukeme, the film was produced by FilmOne Studios and Inkblot. The project, which began as a stage play, will be released in cinemas nationwide, bringing its powerful emotional story to audiences.