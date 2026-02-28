theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
aba blues
February 28, 2026

Angel Anosike, Jide Kene Achufusi, and Prince Nelson Enwerem Star in New Film, “Aba Blues,” Coming Out on March 20th

by YNaija
Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Asake, NYSC, GWR, Blaqbonez
5 Looks You Can Recreate This Weekend

Jack’enneth Opukeme has announced her new film titled “Aba Blues,” which is set to be released on March 20th across nationwide cinemas.

The film tells the story of a woman whose life is turned upside down when her former lover suddenly returns, forcing her to question her marriage and confront unresolved emotions. “Aba Blues,” a romantic drama, is set in Aba, Abia State, after the Nigerian Civil War. The story explores strong themes of love, loss, ambition, and emotional resilience, drawing inspiration from Eastern Nigerian literature, including works by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The film stars Angel Anosike, Prince Nelson Enwerem, and Jide Kene Achufusi in lead roles. Angel described the role as emotionally challenging but rewarding, while Enwerem said the character allowed him to explore vulnerability. Achufusi also praised the script for its unique historical setting and demanding nature.

Written and directed by Jack’enneth Opukeme, the film was produced by FilmOne Studios and Inkblot. The project, which began as a stage play, will be released in cinemas nationwide, bringing its powerful emotional story to audiences.

The Film Blog
, , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend 
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Nollywood Film 100: The Definitive List of 2025’s Most Impactful People in Film
The Year-On-Year Success Of Funke Akindele’s Film Releases Since The 2020s
Top 10 Highest Grossing Nollywood Films in 2025
“Headless,” Starring Gideon Okeke Coming to Theaters March 2026, Following Acclaimed AFRIFF Premiere
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

aba blues
Angel Anosike, Jide Kene Achufusi, and P...
Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend...
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Mis...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ADC Rejects INEC’s New 2027 Election Dates as it Only Favors APC
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ADC Rejects I...
‘How Depression Saved My Life’ Niger...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1