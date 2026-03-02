Top 5 Stories Of The Day | INEC Promises Glitch-Free Election in 2027

INEC promises glitch-free election in 2027

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

INEC promises glitch-free election in 2027

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the technical failures seen in the 2023 presidential election will not happen again. Chairman Joash Amupitan said improved systems will ensure smooth electronic transmission of results in 2027.

Speaking in Abuja, he explained that earlier problems had exposed weaknesses in the testing of election technology nationwide. He said the commission has now fixed those gaps after careful review and preparation.

Amupitan stressed that backup collation methods are only safety measures. He expressed confidence that the new system will work properly and deliver a credible and near-perfect election.

Conflict between the US, Iran, and the Middle East may raise the petrol price in Nigeria

Energy experts have warned that petrol and diesel prices in Nigeria may rise if crude oil prices exceed $90 per barrel, due to tensions between the United States and Iran. They said the conflict has increased uncertainty in the global oil market, raising concerns about fuel affordability.

Petrol currently sells between ₦824 and ₦880 per litre in many cities, despite recent price cuts by Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Experts warned that any disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, could trigger global supply shocks and raise costs.

Crude prices have already reacted, with Brent crude at $72.87 and Nigeria’s Bonny Light at $78.62. Analysts said prolonged tensions could push prices closer to $90, raising local fuel costs.

Cashless airport policy causes chaos for flyers

Travellers in Lagos and Abuja faced delays on Sunday after the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria enforced cashless payments at airport gates. The sudden change caused traffic and confusion, leaving many unable to enter terminals on time.

Some passengers abandoned their cars near the entrance, while others missed flights after waiting for hours. Many blamed poor planning and weak infrastructure, saying the system was introduced without preparation.

At Murtala Muhammed Airport, travellers described panic and frustration as access became difficult. Passengers said reforms should not disrupt airport operations or prevent people from travelling.

ADC opens free online registration ahead of 2027 elections

African Democratic Congress has introduced free online membership registration nationwide as part of its preparations for the 2027 general election. The digital platform supports its ongoing registration and revalidation exercise launched in Abuja.

Spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi said the portal ensures compliance with new legal requirements. Only members whose details are properly captured and verified online will be allowed to vote or contest in party primaries.

The party added that manual registration remains available, while old members must update their details. It said the platform meets guidelines set by the Independent National Electoral Commission and makes joining easier.

Nigeria pushes for peace amid rising Middle East tensions

Nigeria has urged restraint as tensions grow between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The government warned that further escalation could threaten regional and global stability, seriously affecting civilians and trade worldwide.

Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar said dialogue must come before confrontation. He called on all sides to respect sovereignty and international law and avoid actions that could worsen violence or endanger civilians everywhere today.

Nigeria reaffirmed support for diplomacy through the United Nations and other multilateral channels. It said peaceful engagement remains the only path to lasting peace, security, and the protection of innocent lives globally now and to worldwide stability.