Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend 

This weekend was an exciting one for the Nollywood scene, from movie premieres, to award wins, there was also news on public backlash and a death in the industry. It was a weekend of mixed feelings.

Funke Akindele Wins Four NFVCB Awards

Nigerian filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele took home a stunning win when she won four awards at a recent award presentation organised by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

The four award plaques were presented to the actress to celebrate her recent box office success with her movie, “Behind The Scenes,” which is not only a record breaking film, but also one of the highest-grossing films out of West Africa. While receiving her awards, Funke shared that she is currently working on several projects but feels no pressure to release them within a specific timeline.

Seyi Law Issues Public Apology After Social Media Backlash

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has given a public apology after he received backlash from Nigerians over a comment he made at a recent interview. The comedian, who, while being a guest on “The Honest Bunch” podcast had claimed that Nigeria is safer now than ten years ago immediately received backlash from the public who believed that his comment was tone deaf and not factual.

After receiving backlash, Seyi Law took to his Instagram page to share a video with his followers where he admitted that his choice of words were hurtful and apologised for any distress caused, sharing that he had no intent to dismiss the situation in the country.

Renowned Gospel Singer Taiwo Adegbodu Dead

Taiwo Adegbodu, one half of the renowned gospel music duo has died. The singer’s death was announced over the weekend, with no details on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Taiwo, who alongside his twin brother Kehinde formed the harmonious core of the group, was celebrated not just for their music but also for their spirituality and what it represented in the religious community. His twin Kenny has received support and condolences from peers in the industry since the announcement of his death.

Former President Obasanjo Attends Omotola’s Movie Premiere

The movie premiere for Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s debut directorial debut film “Mother’s Love” happened over the weekend, and it was a star-studded premiere with stars like Rita Dominic, Alex Unusual, Stan Nze, and many more in attendance. However the star of the moment for many was former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who made an appearance at the movie premiere.

The movie, which is set to premiere in cinemas on the 6th of March has Omotola receiving support from her colleagues and supporters.

Afrobeats Singer Tems Presents Award At The Brits 2026

Over the weekend, to the delight of her fans and supporters, afrobeat singer Tems was at the Brits awards where she also presented an award alongside former little mix singer, Tems.

This comes a little after the singer made it to the UK music charts with the song “Raindance,” which she was featured on by British-Nigerian singer Dave. She presented the award for “International Artist Of The Year.”