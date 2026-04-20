Weekend Recap | Events That Happened Over The Weekend

Funke Akindele, Shaffy Bello, Pat Utomi, Nkiru Anumudu, Jimi Agbaje, and others join Chude Jideonwo at ‘How Depression Saved My Life’ book launch, kicking off 8-city global tour

5 Artists To Watch Out For This Week

Yul Edochie calls out Igbo people vehemently against support for Tinubu

Laide Bakare announces ‘first official’ wedding after two marriages

Odumodublvck clears air on Blaqbonez and ‘ACL’ takedown rumours

Madonna surprises Coachella crowd with Sabrina Carpenter duet

Charlize Theron calls out Chalamet’s comment on ballet and opera

Yul Edochie calls out Igbo people vehemently against support for Tinubu

Yul Edochie has stirred reactions after calling out Igbo individuals who criticise others for supporting President Bola Tinubu, describing them as “cowards”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the actor argued that such critics often target their own people while avoiding confronting supporters from other regions or holding past leaders accountable.

Edochie, a known supporter of Tinubu since 2023, maintained that the criticism is selective and unfair. He also previously urged Nigerians to remain patient during economic hardship, expressing confidence in the current administration.

Laide Bakare announces ‘first official’ wedding after two marriages

Laide Bakare has revealed she is preparing for another wedding, which she describes as her “first official” marriage despite having been married twice before.

In an interview with Mr LilGaGa, the actress said plans are already in motion but did not share details about her fiancé or the ceremony date.

Bakare, 45, was previously married to Olumide Okunfulure and later Mutairu Orilowo. She has three children from both relationships and began her acting career in 1999 with the film Adeyemi.

Odumodublvck clears air on Blaqbonez and ‘ACL’ takedown rumours

Odumodublvck has dismissed claims that he was behind the removal of Blaqbonez’s track ACL from streaming platforms, calling the idea unrealistic.

Speaking during an X Space, he admitted to joking about their rivalry but stressed that he had no role in any takedown. He explained that removing a song tied to a record label involves formal processes and cannot be done by one individual.

The clarification follows online speculation fuelled by his earlier posts. Meanwhile, Blaqbonez’s updated ACL has returned as part of the deluxe edition of No Excuses, with a refined sound and sharper delivery.

Madonna surprises Coachella crowd with Sabrina Carpenter duet

Madonna thrilled fans with a surprise appearance during Coachella, joining Sabrina Carpenter on stage for a memorable performance.

The pair delivered a duet of Vogue and Like a Prayer, alongside a teaser from Madonna’s upcoming project. Dressed in matching outfits, they captivated the audience with strong stage presence and chemistry.

The appearance followed confirmation of her new album, Confessions II, a sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor. Fans had speculated about her presence at the festival days before the performance.

Charlize Theron calls out Chalamet’s comment on ballet and opera

Charlize Theron has criticised Timothée Chalamet for saying “no one cares” about ballet and opera, describing the comment as “very reckless.”

Speaking to The New York Times, Theron praised dancers for their discipline and resilience, noting the physical and mental strain they endure. She argued that live performance remains irreplaceable, even as technology advances.

Her response follows Chalamet’s earlier remarks at a CNN and Variety town hall, where he warned that cinema should not follow the path of art forms he believes have lost mainstream interest.