Rwanda Hijacked the Champions League. Why Can’t Nigeria Sell Itself?

On May 30, the UEFA Champions League final takes place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. Whoever lifts the trophy, one logo is already guaranteed to be on the winning kit. It won’t be Nigerian.

Three of the four UCL semifinalists (Arsenal, PSG, and Atlético Madrid) carry Visit Rwanda branding on their shirts. Bayern Munich has a separate football development program with Rwanda. None of this happened by accident. Arsenal signed in 2018, PSG in 2019, and Atlético Madrid last year. Each deal grew out of the one before it, budgeted and sequenced across nearly a decade. Rwanda’s total annual spend across the football portfolio is reportedly around $32.5 million, with the Arsenal sleeve deal alone valued at roughly $14 million per year. A country with a GDP smaller than Lagos State will have its name in front of close to a billion viewers when the final whistle blows in Budapest.

Tal Segal, VP of Partnerships at Tony Rwanda, posted on LinkedIn last week, calling it the result of “strong execution, strategy, vision.” He’s not wrong. Rwanda has spent years building a coordinated brand presence through sport, while most of the continent has watched from a distance.

Nigeria has 230 million people, Afrobeats, Nollywood, the Super Eagles, and a football fanbase that treats every bar from Yaba to Kano as a second stadium on match nights. What it doesn’t have is a destination brand on any major global sports property. The Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation’s budget doesn’t get close to what Rwanda pays Arsenal alone. Rwanda’s tourism revenue came in at $604.5 million in 2025, per the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, up sharply from where things stood before the football strategy took hold. You can pick apart the causation argument all day. The trajectory is still uncomfortable reading for anyone in Abuja who cares about this.

If the federal government won’t build the brand, the private sector candidates aren’t hard to name. Dangote, MTN, Flutterwave, and the Lagos-headquartered banks with growing international operations. Emirates and Etihad built the playbook: state-aligned capital, corporate branding, logos on the front of two of the biggest club shirts in European football for the better part of two decades. Lagos State has tried to build the EKO brand. It hasn’t found a global sports vehicle to carry it. Access Holdings and GTCO sponsor football domestically, but not at a scale that moves international perception. The gap exists, the money to close it also exists, and still nobody has moved.

The NFF’s payment record makes the federal case harder. A federation that has repeatedly failed to honour bonuses owed to its own players doesn’t inspire much confidence as an institution to run a sustained, multi-club branding strategy abroad. If we can’t manage the players on our own payroll, the conversation about buying shirt space on European kits doesn’t get very far.

Rwanda’s model draws legitimate criticism. Credible reporting on Rwandan involvement in eastern Congo has made the Visit Rwanda brand politically charged in ways the country hasn’t fully reckoned with. A Burundian basketball club forfeited Basketball Africa League matches rather than wear the logo. Nation-branding can run alongside real governance problems rather than replacing them, and the DRC situation makes that case easy to argue. Taking that criticism seriously doesn’t require pretending Rwanda hasn’t been effective at selling itself. A small country looked at the Champions League, worked out what it would cost to have its name on those shirts, and executed over eight years while Nigeria wasn’t asking the question.

Afrobeats got into global markets through diaspora infrastructure and years of positioning in rooms that weren’t looking for Nigerian sound. The blueprint for pushing through when the doors aren’t open has been sitting there for anyone paying attention. On May 30, the winning kit carries Rwanda’s name to Budapest and onto every screen showing the game. The question of why Nigeria hasn’t attempted anything comparable still awaits an actual answer from the people who could provide one.