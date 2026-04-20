theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Top 5 Stories of The Day I JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results
April 20, 2026

Top 5 Stories of The Day I JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results

by YNaija
Beeta Arts Festival 2024: Where African Stories and Global Creativity Converge
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | PDP Hits Back as Fubara Dumps Party for APC
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | “Insecurity in Nigeria is so bad today” – Obasanjo
  • JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results
  • Alec Baldwin Faces Civil Trial Over Rust Set Shooting
  • Gov Adeleke Hails Davido for Projecting Osun at Coachella 2026
  • Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Juma, Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary
  • SSANU Rejects FG’s 30% Pay Rise Offer

JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results

Top 5 Stories of The Day I JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released the results for candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on April 17 and 18.

Spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that 1,264,940 results from the two days are now available for candidates to check.

This release follows the board’s apology for an initial delay caused by the chief executive’s official engagement.

Alec Baldwin Faces Civil Trial Over Rust Set Shooting

JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results

A Los Angeles judge ruled that Alec Baldwin and the Rust production company will face a civil trial over the 2021 fatal shooting on set.

Lighting technician Serge Svetnoy filed the negligence lawsuit alleging the actor and producers violated gun safety protocols.

A New Mexico judge previously dismissed the criminal case against Baldwin, leaving this civil trial provisionally scheduled for October 12.

Gov Adeleke Hails Davido for Projecting Osun at Coachella 2026

Happy Birthday, Davido: Here are Some of Davido’s Accomplishments

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke praised Afrobeats star Davido for promoting their heritage during his 2026 Coachella performance. The artist’s set featured a traditional Yoruba oríkì celebrating his hometown of Ede alongside synchronised visuals.

Davido was the sole Nigerian artist on the official lineup, performing several hit songs and bringing Adekunle Gold on stage.

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Juma, Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary

JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, marked their first wedding anniversary by sharing emotional throwback photos and videos from their widely publicised wedding.

The couple celebrated their journey on social media, reflecting on their traditional and white wedding ceremonies, which trended across Nigeria and Tanzania. Their relationship, which began after meeting in Rwanda, grew into a high-profile romance that culminated in a cross-cultural wedding in 2025, strengthening ties between both countries’ entertainment scenes.  

SSANU Rejects FG’s 30% Pay Rise Offer

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities rejected the Federal Government’s proposed 30% salary increase for non-academic staff, stating that negotiations are still ongoing and no final agreement has been reached.

The union described reports of a concluded deal as misleading and insisted any outcome must meet previously negotiated terms. It issued an ultimatum for talks to be finalised by the end of April 2026, warning that failure to do so could lead to an indefinite nationwide strike alongside other non-academic unions.

Story of the day
, , , , , , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Are Nigerian Youths Turning Away From Religion?
Are Nigerian Youths Turning Away From Religion?
Previous Post
Rwanda Hijacked the Champions League. Why Can’t Nigeria Sell Itself?
Rwanda Hijacked the Champions League. Why Can't Nigeria Sell Itself?
Next Post
You May Also Like
Is Big Brother Naija the Pipeline Into the Nollywood Industry for Reality Stars?
Is Big Brother Naija the Pipeline Into the Nollywood Industry for Reality Stars?
Abike Shugaa vs Toyin Abraham: The Receipts So Far
Abike Shugaa vs Toyin Abraham: The Receipts So Far
weekend recap
Weekend Recap | Events That Happened Over The Weekend
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Ranked! Here’s Our Top 10 Nollywood Se...
Is Big Brother Naija the Pipeline Into the Nollywood Industry for Reality Stars?
Is Big Brother Naija the Pipeline Into t...
Abike Shugaa vs Toyin Abraham: The Receipts So Far
Abike Shugaa vs Toyin Abraham: The Recei...
weekend recap
Weekend Recap | Events That Happened Ove...
Rwanda Hijacked the Champions League. Why Can't Nigeria Sell Itself?
Rwanda Hijacked the Champions League. Wh...
Top 5 Stories of The Day I JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results
Top 5 Stories of The Day I JAMB Releas...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1