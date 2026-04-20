Top 5 Stories of The Day I JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | “Insecurity in Nigeria is so bad today” – Obasanjo

JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results

Alec Baldwin Faces Civil Trial Over Rust Set Shooting

Gov Adeleke Hails Davido for Projecting Osun at Coachella 2026

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Juma, Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary

SSANU Rejects FG’s 30% Pay Rise Offer

JAMB Releases Friday and Saturday UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released the results for candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on April 17 and 18.

Spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that 1,264,940 results from the two days are now available for candidates to check.

This release follows the board’s apology for an initial delay caused by the chief executive’s official engagement.

Alec Baldwin Faces Civil Trial Over Rust Set Shooting

A Los Angeles judge ruled that Alec Baldwin and the Rust production company will face a civil trial over the 2021 fatal shooting on set.

Lighting technician Serge Svetnoy filed the negligence lawsuit alleging the actor and producers violated gun safety protocols.

A New Mexico judge previously dismissed the criminal case against Baldwin, leaving this civil trial provisionally scheduled for October 12.

Gov Adeleke Hails Davido for Projecting Osun at Coachella 2026

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke praised Afrobeats star Davido for promoting their heritage during his 2026 Coachella performance. The artist’s set featured a traditional Yoruba oríkì celebrating his hometown of Ede alongside synchronised visuals.

Davido was the sole Nigerian artist on the official lineup, performing several hit songs and bringing Adekunle Gold on stage.

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Juma, Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, marked their first wedding anniversary by sharing emotional throwback photos and videos from their widely publicised wedding.

The couple celebrated their journey on social media, reflecting on their traditional and white wedding ceremonies, which trended across Nigeria and Tanzania. Their relationship, which began after meeting in Rwanda, grew into a high-profile romance that culminated in a cross-cultural wedding in 2025, strengthening ties between both countries’ entertainment scenes.

SSANU Rejects FG’s 30% Pay Rise Offer

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities rejected the Federal Government’s proposed 30% salary increase for non-academic staff, stating that negotiations are still ongoing and no final agreement has been reached.

The union described reports of a concluded deal as misleading and insisted any outcome must meet previously negotiated terms. It issued an ultimatum for talks to be finalised by the end of April 2026, warning that failure to do so could lead to an indefinite nationwide strike alongside other non-academic unions.