“Wizkid Opened The Door”: A Definitive History of How Afrobeats Took Over the World

Few musical phenomena in recent decades have shifted global rhythms as audibly as Afrobeats. Born from a West African pulse and diasporic determination, it’s not just a sound—it’s a movement. At the heart of this rise stands Wizkid: the chart-topper whose journey from Lagos streets to Drake’s global stage laid the blueprint for an international takeover. Afrobeats is not a fad — it is now a fixture, flourishing in mainstream playlists, film soundtracks, festival lineups, and fashion runways. This is its definitive history: how one artist’s breakthrough opened a door, how streaming and diaspora bridged continents, and how integrity ensured the genre would stay rooted even as it conquered the world.

Laying the Foundations: Early 2000s Roots

Afrobeats did not appear out of nowhere. Its roots trace to the early 2000s when musicians in Nigeria and Ghana began melding hip-hop, R&B, highlife, dancehall, and local sounds to form Naija Pop and Hiplife . Artists like 2Face Idibia and Plantashun Boiz forged popular appeal, but lacked global amplification . Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Azonto dance explosion (2011–12) provided a template for spreading Nigerian beats via viral dance trends . Although these artists laid groundwork, it took Wizkid—not just to symbolize Afrobeats—but to carry it across borders.

Wizkid’s Rise: The Door Opens

Wizkid, born Ayodeji Balogun, broke through in 2010 with his first single “Holla at Your Boy” and debut album Superstar in 2011 . Yet it was his 2012 track “Azonto” and, notably, 2014’s Ayo album that catapulted him across both dancefloors and streaming lists . Most pivotal was “Ojuelegba” (2014), emerging from a tough neighborhood in Lagos into London’s clouds. Skepta and Drake remixed the song (2015), affirming its universal resonance . That collaboration was more than a remix; it was a statement: African music could transcend geography. It created trust in Western ears and turned Afro sounds into global signals.

The Drake Gateway: “One Dance” & Beyond

In April 2016, Drake released One Dance, featuring Wizkid and Kyla. It became a 10-week Billboard Hot 100 #1 smash, shattering streaming records and marking the genre’s first global commercial triumph . Wizkid earned co-writer credit — meaning he wasn’t just a feature, but a foundational voice. This was the moment Afrobeats became mainstream rhythm. The song simultaneously topped charts in 15 countries, including the US, UK, and Canada . It was also Spotify’s most-streamed song ever at launch — proof that an African heartbeat could drive global platforms. The ripple effect was immediate: Akon would later attribute this hit as a turning point leading Western labels to scout Nigerian artists .

Building Industry Infrastructure: Wizkid’s RCA Deal

In March 2017, fresh off One Dance, Wizkid signed a global multi-album deal with RCA. His 2017 release, Sounds from the Other Side, blended Afrobeats with R&B and EDM, featuring Major Lazer, Spice, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and other global acts . This made Afrobeats not only sound globally relevant—but look it too—with slick production and US label muscle. Label flexibility met diaspora audience curiosity. Though mainstream US radio wasn’t saturated yet, the credibility and infrastructure were installed — the necessary scaffolding for bigger moments to come.

Cultural Cementing: Essence, Beyoncé & Afrobeats Festivals

Fast-forward to October 2020: Wizkid drops “Essence” featuring Tems. The song is sultry Afrobeats epic that hits Billboard Hot 100 — the first Nigerian song to chart — followed by Grammy nomination and platinum status . Tems later became the first Nigerian to debut at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 with “Wait for U” by Future ft. Drake in 2022 . Streaming data confirms the wider movement: Spotify spiked Afrobeats streams by 550% between 2017 and 2022, passing 13–15 billion total streams .

The genre’s living institutions emerged: Afro Nation launched in 2019 (Europe + Americas), and “Detty December” back home turned into a festival season, uniting diaspora and homegrown audiences . Beyoncé’s Lion King: The Gift (2019) opened global ears to Afrobeats artists including Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and Mr Eazi . Each became landmark cultural moments.

Ecosystem & Scale: A Genre Institutionalized

The result: infrastructure leading to ecosystem. Spotify launched an Afrobeats “hub,” while Billboard launched a U.S. Afrobeats chart in 2021 . Rema’s “Calm Down” remix ft. Selena Gomez became first Afro-led song to hit one billion Spotify streams . Burna Boy and Tems received multiple Grammys; Nigerian rappers were headlining Coachella, the Olympics, FIFA events .

The rise of social media — especially TikTok and Instagram — drove viral loops and dance challenges, amplifying hits and crossover appeal . The internet empowered diasporas to consume, share, and demand African music. Now, African artists headline major global festivals — Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury — with live concerts attended by tens of thousands, complete with guest appearances (e.g., Wizkid + Tems + Justin Bieber in 2024) .

The Organic Architecture of Global Domination

How did this happen without a central product launch or a label-led campaign? It was built layer by layer:

1. Diaspora & Dance – Viral hits like “Azonto” unlocked grassroots spread.

2. Gatekeeper Signals – Remix by Drake/Skepta became credibility marks.

3. Label Sponsorship – RCA deal sealed the genre’s global legitimacy.

4. Streaming Flywheel – Platforms rewarded consistency and cross-border appeal.

5. Global Festivals & Awards – Cemented awareness, set stages, and won songs.

6. Cultural Endorsements – Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Vogue, Gucci, Oscars, Olympics.

Today, Afrobeats isn’t niche — it is institutional. From dance floors to diplomacy, from TikTok feeds to Met Gala jewelry campaigns, it beats everywhere. And it all started because Wizkid opened the door— and the world walked in, step by step.

Conclusion

Afrobeats conquered the world not by aggression, but by architectural momentum — diasporic roots, viral dispersion, strategic validation, infrastructural patience. Wizkid was the spark, but the platform is built. Now, with streaming as its megaphone and diaspora as its custodians, Afrobeats pulses on: global rhythms born in West Africa, now irreversibly woven into global sound. This isn’t archival history. This is living architecture—with Africa at the center, leading the next generation of global music.

—