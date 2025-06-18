Events Happening in Lagos and Abuja This Week

This week is packed with many amazing events, from parties to summit games, even a movie night, and many more. If you want to have a good time this week, here are the events happening in Lagos and Abuja.

Events Happening in Lagos

Bloc Party

This event will be held on the 21st of June, at Melton Hotel and Lounge, from 6 pm. You don’t want to miss out on the exciting lineups for this event.

Tamba with Ifeme

This amazing rave event will be held on the 20th of June from 10 pm to 4 am at the Vault Social House, Victoria Island

Lagos Games Week

From the 19th to the 21st of June, Lagos Games Week will commence at Balmoral, Victoria Island.

Shut Down Concert

This concert, where you’ll have lots of fun, will be held on the 21st of June, from 3 pm, at Livespot Entertarium, Ikate, Lekki.

Paint & Sip

At this event, you get to experience fun with body painting, games, etc, on the 21st of June, at Puzle Restaurant Akoka, from 2 pm.

Events Happening in Abuja

World Yoga Day Free Event

Ophil Wellness presents a free yoga session to celebrate wellness and World Yoga Day on the 21st of June, from 8 am to 9:30 am at the Ophil Wellness studio.

SBE Kicks 6 Months on the Block

At this event celebrating SBE Kicks, there will be limited edition sneakers pop up, food and drinks, music, etc., at Maitama on the 21st of June from 2 pm.

Book Conversation With Samuel

Join award-winning author, Samuel Kolawole, at Rovingheights, Garki, on the 21st of June from 3 pm.

The Future Conference

At this event, the future of housing will be discussed, and it will be held on the 18th of June from 10:00 am at the Wells Carlon hotels & apartments, Asokoro.

Diplomatic Conference

This insightful event will be held on the 19th of June, at Government Day Secondary School, Wuse, from 9 am.