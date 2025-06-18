Why the Smartest Nigerians Are Racing to Buy iPhone 16 — And only from iStore and iConnect

There’s a quiet revolution happening at Nigeria’s AppleAuthorized retail destinations — and the savviest buyers know exactly where to be.

This season, iStore Nigeria and iConnect, two of Nigeria’s Apple authorized resellers, are giving consumers compelling new reasons to upgrade — not just their devices, but their entire tech lifestyle.

Unprecedented Savings on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the retail space, iStore and iConnect are offering up to ₦200,000 in savings on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This limited-time offer is available at iStore’s iconic location in Ikeja City Mall, as well as Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, and at iConnect’s flagship in Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki.

Why Authorized Matters More Than Ever

Beyond the headline-grabbing discounts, the real story is the emphasis on buying authorized. iStore and iConnect— under the official umbrella of Redington, Apple’s sole, value-added distributor in Nigeria — offer peace of mind that is simply unmatched.

Every iPhone purchased from these authorized partners comes with:

​•​24 months of official warranty

​•​6 months screen or liquid damage cover

​•​Premium in-store setup support

​•​And most importantly, the Redington sticker — your seal of assurance.

The Value of Trust in a Digital World

In an age where the line between authorized and counterfeit and preactivated is often blurred, consumers are becoming more discerning — and rightly so. Buying from an authorized source isn’t just a matter of convenience; it’s a declaration of trust in the brand, in the product, and in the experience.

And for Apple users in Nigeria, that trust begins at iStoreand iConnect.

Time Is Ticking

This exclusive offer is valid only while stocks last. For Lagos and Abuja’s most discerning shoppers, now is the time to make the switch — or the upgrade — to iPhone 16 or 16 Plus experience, fully protected and powerfully equipped.

⸻

📍 Visit iStore:

​•​Ikeja City Mall, Lagos

​•​Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja

📍 Visit iConnect:

​•​Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki

🔖 Find Peace of mind Look for the Redington sticker. Buy Authorized. Stay Covered.