Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Benue Declares June 18 Public Holiday Ahead of Tinubu’s Visit

Tunji-Ojo: porous borders, underfunded Police threaten Nigeria’s security

INEC rejects PDP’s NEC meeting notice over irregularities

Over 700 missing, 207 dead in Niger State flooding – Governor Bago

FG to evacuate Nigerians from Israel and Iran amid escalating conflict

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Benue State Government has declared Wednesday, June 18, a public holiday to honour President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state.

Tinubu is expected in Benue to commiserate with the government and families of victims following the recent killings in Yelewata and Daudu communities, where over 100 people were reportedly murdered by suspected herders.

The president postponed a scheduled trip to Kaduna to prioritise the Benue visit after facing criticism for not responding swiftly to the tragedy.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has raised alarm over the threats posed by Nigeria’s porous borders and the chronic underfunding of the police.

Speaking on Monday, the minister said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) received only ₦10 billion in the 2025 budget to secure the country’s vast 4,024 sq/km border—an amount he described as “grossly insufficient.”

“Are we joking?” he asked. “You want to protect such a large border space with ₦10 billion?”

Tunji-Ojo also criticised the dependence of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on government allocations, saying such a model weakens the agency’s efficiency and effectiveness.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) notice of its upcoming 100th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, citing non-compliance with its regulations.

In a letter dated June 13, INEC said the notice, which was signed solely by acting national chairman Umar Damagum, failed to meet the requirement that such notices be jointly signed by the party’s national chairman and secretary.

The PDP had earlier written to INEC on May 30 to inform the commission of its intention to hold the NEC meeting on June 30 at its national secretariat in Abuja.

The Niger State Government has revealed that more than 700 people remain missing following the devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area.

Governor Umaru Bago, represented by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, made the disclosure on Tuesday while receiving Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha and his delegation on a condolence visit to Minna.

He confirmed that 207 people had died, over 3,000 households were displaced, and at least 400 houses were damaged, with 283 homes and 50 shops completely destroyed.

“We are yet to ascertain the whereabouts of over 700 persons,” the governor said, describing the incident as a major humanitarian crisis.

The federal government has announced plans to evacuate Nigerians from Israel and Iran following renewed hostilities between the two nations.

Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, June 17. He said Nigerian embassies in both countries are already in contact with citizens and working to ensure their safe return.

The development follows Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites, which killed senior officers and civilians, sparking fears of a wider conflict.