Burger Week 2025: Here are the Participating Restaurants in Lagos and Abuja

Burger Week is officially here! From June 16 to 26, top restaurants in Lagos and Abuja are offering “Buy One, Get One Free” burger deals and free drinks. Check out the participating restaurants and indulge in this amazing offer!

Lagos Restaurants

Lala’s Bistro

Hard Rock Cafe

Burger King

Cheeky Chick

Casper & Gambini’s

Adaline Lagos

Chop Chop

City Subs

Combos

Food Shack

Pizza Garden

Ram & Beer

Locale

Mouthgasm

On Z Go

Opal

Talindo Steak House

The BBQ Republique

Rubels & Angels

The Side Bar

Sooyah Bistro

Sycamore By One Basket

Boga Masta

Rhapsodys

Topsis Burger Lab

Urban District

Abuja Restaurants

Astro Diner

Cafe De Vie

Santorini Abuja

Uncle Bobby’s Grill

Strobrie