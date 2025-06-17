Article

Burger Week 2025: Here are the Participating Restaurants in Lagos and Abuja

Burger Week

Burger Week is officially here! From June 16 to 26, top restaurants in Lagos and Abuja are offering “Buy One, Get One Free” burger deals and free drinks. Check out the participating restaurants and indulge in this amazing offer! 

Lagos Restaurants

  1.  Lala’s Bistro
  1.  Hard Rock Cafe 
  1.  Burger King
  1.  Cheeky Chick
  1.  Casper & Gambini’s
  1.  Adaline Lagos
  1.   Chop Chop
  1.   City Subs
  1.   Combos
  1.   Food Shack 
  1.   Pizza Garden
  1.   Ram & Beer
  1.   Locale
  1.   Mouthgasm
  1.   On Z Go
  1.   Opal
  1.   Talindo Steak House
  1.    The BBQ Republique
  1.     Rubels & Angels
  1. The Side Bar
  1.     Sooyah Bistro
  1. Sycamore By One Basket
  1. Boga Masta
  1. Rhapsodys
  1. Topsis Burger Lab
  1. Urban District

Abuja Restaurants

  1. Astro Diner
  1. Cafe De Vie
  1. Santorini Abuja
  1. Uncle Bobby’s Grill
  1. Strobrie
  1. Red Gourmet Kitchen
