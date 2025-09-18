A Guide to the Best Asian Cuisine Restaurants in Lagos

Lagos restaurants offer up a diverse selection of meals to satisfy your cravings and explore with, and in this article, we list five restaurants where you can find the best Asian cuisine.

Ki Lagos

Located on the island, Ki Lagos is an Asian bar and kitchen that serves up some of the best Asian meals you can get in the city.

HuaHan Restaurant

Located on the mainland at Ikeja and on the island, in Lekki, Hua Han is the best Korean restaurant in Lagos and offers some of the best Korean cuisine. It is the perfect restaurant to visit if you are looking for Asian food.

White Garden Restaurant

Located on the island, at Victoria Island, White Garden offers unique Chinese meals, and local Chinese delicacies, with the inclusion of the hot pot experience.

It is the perfect restaurant to visit if you are interested in a taste of Chinese cuisine.

Chai Tang

Located on the island at the twin waters, Chai Tang offers a beautiful view and an authentic Asian menu to go with it.

If you want to enjoy good food, and a great view of the ocean then Chai Tang is the best Asian restaurant to eat at.

Wakame Restaurant

Located on the mainland at Ikeja, Wakame offers up an extensive menu that has a variety of Asian cuisine.

If you are interested in trying a diverse selection of Asian meals, Wakame is the best restaurant to find that, and it comes with an aesthetically pleasing environment.