Best Nigerian Meals To Make On A Rainy Day

There are a lot of Nigerian meals that are suitable for a rainy day, and with the current weather, there are a few meal options that would be perfect for a cold day in. In this article, we list five of the best meals to make on a rainy day.

  1. Catfish Peppersoup and Plantain 

This sweet and spicy dish is the perfect dish to make on a cold day, and it’s a simple, one pot meal. 

  1. Akara and Pap

Akara and pap is typically made and eaten on days when the entire family can enjoy it, thereby making it one of the best dishes to make on a rainy day, to give everyone a form of comfort. 

  1. Bread Tea, And Eggs 

This is a staple Nigerian for when it rains, and it is one one of the easiest meals to make even on days where you have to be at work on a rainy day. 

  1. Amala, Ewedu and Gbegiri

A combination of hot amala, ewedu and gbegiri is one of the best bets for meals that will send the chill away on a rainy day. 

It is the go-to meal for a lot of Lagosians after a stressful rainy day. 

  1. Yam Peppersoup

Ji Mmiri Oku, also known as yam Peppersoup is one that is beloved in many Nigerian households, it features your choice of protein, yam, local Igbo spices and vegetables in a one pot meal. It is one of the most suitable Nigerian dishes for a rainy day.

