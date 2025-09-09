Nollywood Films Coming Out This September 2025

Nollywood has a great selection of movies coming out this September to keep viewers rooted to the front of their TV screens. Exploring all genres from comedy, to actions to romance and even thrillers. These are some of the movies you should look out for this September:

A Weekend Fiasco (September 5th)

This movie details the life of a married woman whose weekend getaway with a new love interest quickly becomes chaos filled when she unintentionally runs into her family and old friends.

Her journey towards a fresh start becomes one filled with twists and turns.

The movie stars Ini Edo, Alex Ekubo, Lizzy Jay, Waje, Liquorose, Yvonne Jegede and Odunlade Adekola. It is available to watch in cinemas.

Over The Bridge (September 5th)

After an investment banker faces personal and professional crisis when his government project goes wrong, he is forced to struggle with how his choices affect his mental health and confront his values.

The movie was directed by Tolu Ajayi and produced by Tosin Otudeko and Bose Oshin, some of the cast members are Joke Silva, Deyemi Okanlawon and Segiola Ogidan, and it is available in cinemas.

Dara (September 5th)

Dara follows the life of a young TikToker who makes a move to Port Harcourt for his studies, and ends up finding himself caught in messy romance, and dangerous cults, while still finding hope in dancing.

The movie was directed by Bobby Rak and some of the cast includes Tomi Ojo, Bless Smile, Tina Mba, Riyo David and Raymond Umenze and it is available in cinemas.

Gammy And The Living Things (September 5th)

This follows the life of Gammy, an ambitious lizard who embarks on a journey towards chasing his dreams in the bustling city of Lagos.

It is an Utricle Studios animation and some of the cast members are MI Abaga, John Dumelo, Ruby Gyang, Joke Silva, Segun Arinze, Bimbo Akintola, and Pete Edochie. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Waiter (September 12th)

Following the life of Akpos, a down on his luck man who takes a short term job as a waiter at an upscale hotel, where he meets people who he believes can change his life.

The movie stars Ay Makun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Toke Makinwa, Regina Daniels, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Remi and Bucci Franklyn, and while it came out in December 2024, it will now be released on Netflix for streaming.

Amanyanabo (The Eagle King) (September 12th)

A carefree warrior Ibanichuka is chosen by the goddess Tamunoba to become the king of Okrika and hold his people together through chaos, betrayals and internal disputes.

The movie was produced by Ibanibo Fiberesima, and co-directed by Fred Amata. Some of the cast members are Uju Okoli, Lucien Morgan, Monalisa Chinda Coker and Nkem Owoh.

My Father’s Shadow (September 19th)

The movie follows the life of two brothers who find themselves spending an unexpected day with their estranged father, and as they continue on the journey, the challenges in his life continue to unravel to them.

Directed by Akinola Davies jr, some of its cast members are Uzoamaka Power, Tosin Adeyemi, Lawrence Chu and Adesina McCoy Babalola. It is available in cinemas.

Ibobo: The Blind Seer (September 19th)

This movie directed by Godwin Onwuneme Obiora follows the life of a blind man who has prophetic visions and guides the path of the people around him.

Some of the cast include Pete Edochie, Alex Osifo, Nkem Owoh, Uloma Eze, Gideon Okeke and Evelyn Okaro.

Iyanu: The Age Of Wonders (September 26th)

Set in a fictional magical Yorubaland, Iyanu revolves around the living form of what is known as the seven deadly sins, and the two heroes who must find their way to call upon the mighty divine ones to put a stop to the world of darkness.

The animation features Shaffy Bello, Sisan Victor Woko, Ike Ononye, Babajide Oyekunle, and Samuel Kugbiyi and it is coming to showmax.

Ginger (September 26th)

This movie follows the life of sisters who think they know all about each other, but find out they are strangers when they are faced with challenges

It was directed by Yemi ‘Filmboy’ Morofa and some of the cast, Wunmi Toriola, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bisola Aiyeola and Kiekie. It will be available for viewing in cinemas.