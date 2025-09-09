TECNO Launches Exciting 2025 Back-to-School Promo for Students and Families

The back-to-school season is here again, and TECNO is making it extra special for students, parents, and young professionals. From August 28 to September 20, 2025, TECNO is offering everyone the chance to own a powerful smartphone at an affordable price, along with exciting gifts and discounts that make every purchase even more rewarding.

This special promotion is designed to support students as they prepare for a successful new school year. TECNO understands the importance of staying connected, productive, and inspired, which is why the campaign is built on affordability, accessibility, and extra value for everyone who chooses a TECNO device.

When you purchase selected TECNO smartphones online during the promo period, you will receive complimentary gift items, including power banks, phone stands, vacuum cups, tripods with selfie light sets, and more. Customers who purchase any of the CAMON 40 series will receive a 20000mAh power bank. Those who order the SPARK 40 Pro+ will receive a magnetic power bank. SPARK 40 Pro buyers will take home a tripod stand and selfie light set, and SPARK 40 buyers will receive a 360-degree rotatable phone stand. Students who buy the POP 10 will also receive a stylish vacuum cup. These gifts are available only for purchases made on the official website between August 28 and September 20, 2025. Only orders placed before 11:59 pm on September 20, 2025, will qualify for the gifts.

The value does not stop there. Walk-in customers visiting TECNO Exclusive Stores during this period will enjoy special discounts on select devices. To make it even more exciting, ten lucky students will be chosen at the end of the campaign to win bigger rewards, including laptops, rechargeable fans, deep freezers, and additional TECNO smartphones.

Getting started is simple. All you need to do is scan the QR code or click the link on TECNO’s social media pages. Select the device you want along with its attached gift or discount, choose the nearest store to you, fill in your details, and submit. Once done, visit the store to complete your purchase and collect your gift or connect with a TECNO representative for delivery to your location.

With this promo, TECNO is proving once again that it cares about students and young people by bringing high-end smartphone experiences at the right price. This is more than just a sales campaign; it is a movement to empower the next generation with the right tools for education and excellence.

The countdown to a brighter school year has begun. Do not miss out on TECNO’s back-to-school offers. Join the movement today, buy smarter, and win bigger. For more information, be sure to follow TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X!