Smart Hustle, Smarter Tool: Getting More Done Every Day

In today’s Nigeria, side hustles have become a practical way to grow income, explore passions, and stay financially flexible. Whether you sell online, freelance, create content, or manage clients remotely, success often comes down to one thing: how efficiently you use your time and tools.

Running a side hustle isn’t about doing more, it’s about doing the right things faster, smoother, and with fewer interruptions. That’s where the Infinix Note 60 Pro stands out as a device built to support modern hustle lifestyles.

Here are five smart ways to run your side hustle better, powered by the NOTE 60 Pro.

1. Stay Informed Without Constant Phone Unlocks

The Challenge:

Side hustlers need to stay responsive, but constantly unlocking your phone to check messages can break focus and slow down productivity.

The Solution:

The NOTE 60 Pro’s Active Matrix Display lets you preview important calls, notifications, and alerts from the back of the phone, no unlocking required. You get quick awareness without interruption, helping you stay responsive while maintaining focus on the task at hand.

2. Multitask Smoothly Across Work Apps

The Challenge:

Side hustles often require juggling multiple apps at once; payment platforms, messaging apps, design tools, documents, and social media. Performance slowdowns can disrupt workflow.

The Solution:

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset, the NOTE 60 Pro delivers fast app launches, smooth switching, and stable performance even during heavy multitasking. You can move between apps confidently without reloads or lag, keeping your workflow uninterrupted.

3. Create Professional Content Anytime

The Challenge:

Content creation doesn’t always happen in perfect lighting or controlled environments. Shaky hands and low light can affect video and photo quality.

The Solution:

The 50MP OIS Night Master Camera is built for flexible content creation. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) keeps videos steady even when shot handheld, while enhanced low-light performance delivers clear, vibrant visuals at night. Whether you’re filming product demos, Reels, or quick updates, your content stays polished and professional.

4. Work Longer Without Power Interruptions

The Challenge:

A dead phone in the middle of client communication, content uploads, or payment confirmations can slow down business operations.

The Solution:

With a 6500mAh battery, the NOTE 60 Pro comfortably supports long workdays and extended hustle hours. When it’s time to recharge, 90W fast charging delivers quick top-ups, while bypass charging helps manage heat during active use, keeping your workflow consistent and reliable.

5. Let AI Speed Up Daily Tasks

The Challenge:

Drafting captions, responding to client messages, summarising notes, or organising ideas can take up more time than expected, especially when done repeatedly.

The Solution:

Built-in AI productivity features help handle routine thinking tasks. From faster text drafting to smarter note organization, and Google’s Circle to Search, AI tools reduce manual effort so you can move from idea to execution more quickly, freeing time for revenue-driving activities.

The Bottom Line

Running a successful side hustle is about control, speed, and consistency. With smart features, reliable performance, and all-day power, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is designed to help you work efficiently, respond faster, and create confidently, wherever your hustle takes you.