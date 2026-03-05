Spotlighting 7 Women-Owned NGOs in Nigeria Fighting for Women’s Rights

In honor of International Women’s Month, we are spotlighting 7 women-owned NGOs that work to keep women safe, improve lives, foster education, and collect and document statistics on gender-based violence faced by women and other vulnerable communities.

She Writes Woman

She Writes Woman is a mental health organization founded by Hauwa Ojeifo. One of the major roles of SWW is to give a voice to mental health and to ensure that the myths around mental health and disabilities are dispelled. Hauwa Ojeifo holds the title as the first Nigerian with a mental health condition speak out in the Nigerian parliament about mental health rights

She Code Africa

She Code Africa is a non-profit organization that empowers women and young girls across the continent with technical skills and knowledge in STEM. SCA provides mentorship, coding, and boot camps for women. She Code Africa was founded by Ada Nduka Oyom, a software developer and open-source advocate who once led developer relations at Interswitch, which motivated her to create the NGO.

WARDC Nigeria

The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center is a non-profit organization that provides pro bono legal services for victims of gender-based abuse in Nigeria. Founded by Dr Abiola Akiyode Afolabi, WARDC has been running for almost 26 years and has contributed heavily to providing assistance for victims of abuse.

Women Impacting Nigeria

Women Impacting Nigeria is a non-governmental organization established to reduce gender gaps in education, technology, and political participation. Founded by Adesuwa Imasekha, who is an advocate for women and an executive leader and investment strategist, who started the NGO to bridge the gap she noticed in corporate and educational spaces.

Herbode

This non-governmental organization was founded with the goal of educating the girl child and building a community for women and young girls. Herbode was founded by Sinmisoluwa Aboluwade, who found the courage to start the NGO after growing up facing financial difficulties with her education. Herbode was created to bridge the gap between the need for education and the lack of resources.

DOHS Cares Foundation

DOHS is a non-profit organization that was created with the goal of fighting to end Gender based violence, largely against women, children, and other vulnerable people. It is also an organization that observes and documents the Femicide Statistics. It was founded by Ololade Ajayi, who is an advocate who raises awareness about the dangers posed by gender based violence in the country.

SirenCo

SirenCo is a non-governmental organization that provides legal, mental, and financial assistance to women. Created to foster community and awareness of the gender-based issues women face in society, Siren is first and foremost a community-focused organization. The organization was founded by Adeyinka Atilola, with the hopes of creating what feels like home in an online space for women globally.