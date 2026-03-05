The Piracy Debate: Why Nigerians Still Download Books and Movies Illegally

Watch Laju Iren’s Official Trailer of “Danfo and the Rose”, Coming Out December 25

Over the weekend, a conversation about books and media piracy erupted on X (formerly Twitter) after a user shared a Google Drive link to a discontinued book series. The tweet was later deleted, but not before it sparked a heated debate about piracy, intellectual property, and the ethics of accessing creative work without paying for it.

As the discussion spread, two camps quickly emerged. One side argued that piracy is theft and undermines authors and creatives who depend on sales. The other side pushed back, arguing that piracy is sometimes the only way people in countries like Nigeria can access books, films, and other media.

What started as a conversation about a single Google Drive link quickly turned into a broader debate about access, inequality, and the realities of living in a developing country.

Piracy and the Nigerian Reality

The conversation soon expanded beyond books to media piracy in general, something that has long been embedded in Nigerian society.

For many Nigerians, pirated media was not just common; it was widespread. It was normal.

A large percentage of Nigerians grew up consuming pirated entertainment, from movies and music to books and software. This was largely due to the fact that many legal platforms were either unavailable in Nigeria or too expensive for the average consumer.

Even today, access remains a major issue. Subscription services, international bookstores, and digital platforms often charge prices that are reasonable in developed countries but extremely expensive when converted to naira.

In a country where the minimum wage is ₦70,000, paying thousands of naira for a single book or multiple streaming subscriptions is simply unrealistic for many people.

Another issue frequently mentioned in the debate is the lack of public libraries. Nigeria has very few well-funded, accessible libraries, which limits opportunities for people who want to read but cannot afford to buy books.

For many, piracy becomes less about convenience and more about access.

Is Piracy Illegal or Immoral?

Legally speaking, piracy is illegal, but the ethical debate is far less straightforward.

One of the strongest arguments against piracy is that African authors and creatives already struggle to earn a fair income from their work. When people pirate books, movies, or music, it further reduces the already limited revenue available to creators.

However, others argue that not all piracy is the same.

Many people differentiate between commercial piracy and access piracy. Commercial piracy involves individuals or businesses making a profit from someone else’s work, such as selling pirated movies or books. This form of piracy is widely condemned because it directly exploits creatives.

Access piracy, on the other hand, often involves individuals downloading or sharing media simply because they cannot afford it or cannot legally access it in their region.

For students, especially, piracy often becomes an academic survival tool. Textbooks required for university courses can cost tens of thousands of naira, forcing many students to rely on pirated PDFs and online resources to keep up with their studies.

In situations like these, the conversation shifts from legality to necessity.

A Debate With No Clear Villain

The truth is that this debate does not have a simple villain. Piracy is illegal, and it undeniably harms creatives. Authors, filmmakers, and musicians deserve to be paid for their work.

At the same time, shutting off access to knowledge and entertainment in a country where millions cannot afford it is not a sustainable solution either.

For many Nigerians, piracy is not about disrespecting creative work. It is about navigating a system where legal access is often limited or unaffordable.

Both sides of the argument raise valid concerns, which is why the conversation resurfaces online every few months.

What Actually Reduces Piracy?

If the goal is to reduce piracy, punishment alone will not solve the problem.

The more effective solution is to increase access.

Government investment in public libraries would make books more available to people who cannot afford to buy them. Subsidized educational resources for students could also reduce the need for pirated academic materials.

Digital platforms also play a role. More affordable regional pricing, student discounts, and wider availability of streaming and reading services could make legal access more realistic for many Nigerians.

When legal options become accessible and reasonably priced, piracy often decreases naturally.

What This Conversation Reveals

The debate around piracy reveals something bigger than illegal downloads. It highlights the gap between creative ownership and public access in a country where economic realities shape how people consume media.

Most Nigerians value books, films, and music. The real issue is that the systems that make those things accessible elsewhere do not always exist locally.

Until those gaps are addressed, piracy will likely remain part of the conversation. Not because people do not respect creative work, but because access is still a privilege many cannot afford.

Want to join in on the conversation? Below are some posts from X.

While I think book piracy is a necessary evil in Nigeria, please stop telling writers that they should be writing for the sake of art and not profit.🙏🏾



Writers need to eat too o😭 — Afúnimáwobè⁷🩷🧡🤍 (@BellasPersona) March 3, 2026

The reason why you don’t think you should be saving to buy books is because you don’t value books. We all save to buy something we want and value so bad — Crochet Creator🧶 (@OreAkinde) March 3, 2026

And while I’m at it, let me talk about the role of the writer in the society. We are to document, educate, challenge, imagine, and connect. We are not just entertainers or record-keepers, we help society think critically, evolve culturally, and envision the future. + — Desire—god! 🌱🏳️‍🌈👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏾 (@modesire_) March 4, 2026

Niggas crashing about a drive of books like we don’t like in a country where the average book costs 18k. Let’s start being serious.



We don’t even have libraries here. Dfkm — Purple Tinkerbell ⁷🧚🏾‍♀️🎀💜 (@Zoyablooms) March 2, 2026

Piracy is theft oh. It’s stealing. — Jola (@Jollz) March 3, 2026

nigerians like to maintain this fantasy of thinking we’re a developed country so they like to relate themselves to developed country related issues and things knowing damn well that this country can’t even be called a developing country. https://t.co/uKqnAKygDQ — zephyrinus (@zephyrinibrahim) March 4, 2026