Why Is Showmax Shutting Down After 11 Years, and What Could It Mean for Streaming and Piracy in Africa?
March 5, 2026

by YNaija
After 11 years, streaming platform Showmax is shutting down, marking the end of one of Africa’s earliest attempts at building a major homegrown streaming service. MultiChoice announced the decision after reviewing its digital strategy and the financial losses the platform had accumulated.

While the shutdown signals a shift in the African streaming landscape, it also raises questions about what will happen to shows that were exclusive to Showmax. Many viewers subscribed specifically to watch certain shows that were not available on other platforms.

If those shows do not quickly move to other services, people may struggle to find legal ways to watch them. In countries like Nigeria, where subscribing to multiple streaming platforms can already be expensive, limited access often pushes viewers toward piracy.

Books and Media Piracy: The Illegal, the Immoral, and the Nigerian Reality
The Piracy Debate: Why Nigerians Still Download Books and Movies Illegally
