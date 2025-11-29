Restaurants To Put on Your Itinerary This December 

December in Lagos is an exciting month, and it can sometimes be overwhelming, with several events lined up in celebration of “Detty December,” so in this article, we have lined up restaurants you can put on your itinerary this December to step away from the chaos and still enjoy your holiday with your loved ones.

La Taverna Lagos

La Taverna Lagos is one of the best pizza spots in Lagos to put on your itinerary this December. It also offers other great meals on the menu. The restaurant offers a variety of meal options, making it the perfect place to visit with family for Christmas. It is located at Balarabe Musa Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Locale

Locale is known for serving wholesome, some of the most delicious meals in Lagos. The restaurant’s pizza menu is one of the best in Lagos, offering a diverse selection of local dishes, and it is located at 2 Saka Jojo Street, Victoria Island.

Pause Cafe

Located at The Palms shopping mall, this is one of the most aesthetically pleasing pastry restaurants in Lagos. Not only is their decor a point of attraction, but their drinks and pastries menu also leaves no room for complaints. Their menu features drinks for people with a sweet tooth and ice cream-based desserts for dairy lovers. This is perfect for the festive season, when pastries are a staple of holiday celebrations, so be sure to put it on your itinerary this December.

Cactus Restaurant

This family-oriented restaurant, located at Ozumba Mbadiwe, features an on-site bakery with a large selection of meals, making it perfect for diverse palates. Cactus would be a perfect location for your Christmas dinner or December trips.

Maison Kayser

It is impossible to mention great restaurants to spend your Christmas at without including Maison Kayser, located at 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi. Maison Kayser is one of the best restaurants for a comfortable meal during the festive season, with a serene, perfect atmosphere.

Lala’s Bistro

Located at 251A Samara Williams Close, this cozy restaurant and bar is the perfect spot for a good meal and drinks date with friends and loved ones for your December dates. With a diverse menu, Lala offers mouthwatering meals, so you will want to add it to your itinerary this December.

See Lagos

Located at 36 B Wole Ariyo, Lekki, this restaurant is the perfect date-night spot, offering a warm, cozy atmosphere. It also boasts of an exceptional local and international cuisine.

Soho Restaurant

This authentic Chinese restaurant is the perfect Christmas spot for a group looking to try Asian dishes and explore Chinese cuisine. It is located at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

Liv Lagos

This restaurant and bar offers a menu of fantastic food and drinks, making it the perfect place to put on your itinerary for a December visit with loved ones. It is located at 146A Ligali Ayorinde Street, Lagos.

Shiro

This pan-Asian restaurant, located at Landmark Village Water Corporation, Oniru, offers a wide range of meals, including a robust vegetarian menu, from several Asian cultures.