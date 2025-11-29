Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.
- I said What I Said
On this episode, Jola and Fk were joined by a guest from Bamboo and they discussed their favorite shows, and relationship dynamics.
- Is This A Safe Space?
On this episode, Osas sat with digital creator Victoire as they discussed her struggles, past marriage and relationship breakups.
- I Get Gist For You
This week Uzor and KP discuss the selective outrage on social media, the direction of the woke movement and childhood habits shaping adulthood.
- So Nigerian
On this week’s episode the hosts discuss jealousy in relationships and how it plays out.
- OffAir Podcast
This week Toolz and Gbemi cover a range of topics including tech controversies, mental health, career advice and personal growth.