November 29, 2025
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

by YNaija
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.  On this episode, Jola and Fk were joined by a guest from Bamboo and they discussed their favorite shows, and relationship dynamics.  On this episode, Osas sat... Read More
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. I said What I Said 

On this episode, Jola and Fk were joined by a guest from Bamboo and they discussed their favorite shows, and relationship dynamics. 

  1. Is This A Safe Space? 

On this episode, Osas sat with digital creator Victoire as they discussed her struggles, past marriage and relationship breakups. 

  1. I Get Gist For You 

This week Uzor and KP discuss the selective outrage on social media, the direction of the woke movement and childhood habits shaping adulthood. 

  1. So Nigerian

On this week’s episode the hosts discuss jealousy in relationships and how it plays out. 

  1. OffAir Podcast

This week Toolz and Gbemi cover a range of topics including tech controversies, mental health, career advice and personal growth.

The Media Blog
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
