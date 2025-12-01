Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Offers 40% Pay Rise to ASUU as Negotiations Begin

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

FG offers 40% pay rise to ASUU as negotiations begin

Nigerian states consider State Police as violence spreads nationwide

Tinubu slams Obasanjo over call for foreign assistance against terrorism

Atiku demands full breakdown of ₦17.5tr pipeline security spending

EFCC says it lacks proof in P-Square money dispute

The Federal Government has proposed a 40% salary increase for lecturers, according to sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations in Abuja. This comes as ASUU prepares to resume talks with a team led by Yayale Ahmed, following a National Executive Council meeting on Sunday.

Branch chairpersons are expected to brief their members on the proposal. A NEC member, who spoke anonymously, said discussions with the government would continue next week.

ASUU’s one-month ultimatum expired on Saturday, raising fears of a new strike. The government held an emergency meeting with union leaders on Monday and Tuesday in an effort to ease tensions.

Nigerian states consider State Police as violence spreads nationwide

Several state assemblies are now weighing the creation of state police as insecurity worsens across Nigeria. Killings, mass abductions, and renewed banditry have stretched federal security agencies beyond capacity, leaving many communities without protection.

President Bola Tinubu recently declared a security emergency, ordered fresh police and military recruitment, and urged lawmakers to approve constitutional changes that would allow states to form their own police forces.

The proposal is now before state assemblies as part of the wider constitution review. In Plateau, one of the most affected states, legislators say they are prepared to back state police as a necessary response to rising violence.

Tinubu slams Obasanjo over call for foreign assistance against terrorism

President Bola Tinubu has criticised former President Olusegun Obasanjo for urging Nigerians to seek international assistance to fight terrorism, describing him as a “pseudo statesman.” Tinubu’s spokesperson, Sunday Dare, said Obasanjo’s remarks were hypocritical, arguing that Boko Haram’s foundations were laid during his tenure.

The president warned that comments undermining Nigeria’s capability only embolden terrorists. He maintained that true leadership requires support, not public ridicule.

Tinubu urged Obasanjo to acknowledge past failures and back ongoing security efforts. Obasanjo had said in Jos that Nigerians had the right to seek global help if the government could not protect them.

Atiku demands full breakdown of ₦17.5tr pipeline security spending

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government to explain how the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited spent ₦17.5 trillion on pipeline security in 2024. The figure was contained in the company’s audited financial statement.

In a statement issued by his media office on Sunday, Atiku urged the government to publish the full list of companies that received the contracts. He also asked for details on the scope, deliverables, and duration of each deal, questioning how such a huge expenditure fits into national priorities amid economic hardship.

Atiku demanded an independent forensic audit of the spending and urged the government to halt further payments until transparency is ensured. He described the expenditure as a “moral indictment” on the Tinubu administration and insisted that Nigerians deserve clear accountability.

EFCC says it lacks proof in P-Square money dispute

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission told a Lagos court that it has no evidence to back Peter Okoye’s claim that his brothers, Jude and Paul, withdrew $800,000 from P-Square’s funds. Peter had earlier accused Jude of diverting money, hiding bank accounts and altering the share structure of their joint company.

During Friday’s cross-examination, EFCC counsel Mohammed Bashir said the commission could not present the alleged withdrawal, insisting Peter must prove the claim himself.

Jude and Northside Music Limited are already facing charges for the alleged conversion of over one million dollars and were granted bail in March 2025.