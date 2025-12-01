Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This week has been one with mixed news in the media, from a celebration of life, to clarifications of rumors and proposals. There has been news from all fronts in the entertainment space.

Iyabo Ojo, Mide Martins, Toke Makinwa And Many Others At Mercy Aigbe’s Mother’s Burial celebration

Over the weekend, Mercy Aigbe hosted a party to celebrate the life of her mother who she laid to rest on Friday, and at the party on Saturday she was surrounded by many of her colleagues who came to support, celebrate and mourn with her.

Celebrities like Mide Martins, KieKie, Toke Makinwa, Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo were present at the burial celebration.

Veteran Actor Lere Paimo Dismisses Rumors Of His Death

Last week rumors of the death of a popular veteran actor who is known for his roles in movies like “Saworoide”, “Campus Queen”, and “Alase Aye” were spread around.

Over the weekend, through a confirmation from his wife, the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts confirmed that the 86 year old actor was still alive and well.

The actor also came out himself in an interview over the weekend to dismiss rumors of his death.

Sister To Burna Boy Dismisses Claims Of Their Mother Being Fired By The Singer

Amidst cancellations of his tour locations in the United States, specifically North America, there were rumors of singer Burna Boy having fired his mum, Bose Ogulu who works with him as his manager.

However the singer’s sister took to Twitter to dismiss the rumors as “fake news.”

The singer is yet to issue a statement on his decision to cancel his tour locations or the controversy he is currently embroiled in.

Nigerian-British Footballer, Bukayo Saka Proposes To His Girlfriend Of Five Years

The 24 year old Nigerian footballer who plays for football club Arsenal has proposed to his girlfriend, Tolami Benson.

The couple who have been together for five years are now engaged, with the footballer receiving love and support from his colleagues and fans worldwide on the engagement.

Popular OAP DO2DTUN Calls Out D’Banj

Do2dtun who was married to the sister of veteran musician D’Banj has called out the singer over allegations of being kept away from his children for over three years.

He alleges that the singer made use of the U.S asylum system to illegally kidnap his children with his ex wife. D’Banj is yet to respond to any of the allegations from the OAP.