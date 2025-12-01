Beeta Arts Festival Returns to Abuja with a Multi-Genre Showcase of African Talent

The Beeta Arts Festival (BAF), has announced its return for its 5th edition scheduled for December 5th to 7th, 2025 in Abuja. Founded by award-winning actor, producer, and cultural advocate Bikiya Graham-Douglas, BAF has grown into a premier platform for theatre, film, music, dance, visual art, and cultural expression. Since its inception, the festival has welcomed participants from over 13 African countries, nurturing talent and fostering meaningful collaborations across the continent.

This year’s edition themed “Connected Voices” will take place at the prestigious Abuja Continental Hotel, featuring stage plays by dynamic storytellers including Ivie Okujaiye, Habiba Zock-Sock, Goodness Emmanuel, Ame Aiyejina, Daniel Okosun, Tony Edet (Thin Tall Tony), and Abiodun Kazeem, alongside exciting new emerging voices. Ola Rotimi Fakunle returns as producer of the theatre segment, bringing his signature depth and excellence to the BAF stage.

The film programme curated by Mandela Washington Fellow and Film maker Priye Diri will showcase compelling work from emerging filmmakers across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Tunisia, Morocco, and Côte d’Ivoire, including alumni from the Multichoice Talent Factory. This year, BAF will also introduce the Audience Choice Award for both Film and Theatre, giving festival-goers the opportunity to celebrate and vote for their favourite performances.

Music and entertainment will feature performances by upcoming artists, with a special guest appearance by rapper and DJ Muna Abi, adding energy and excitement to the festival’s vibrant community.

There will also be creative and impactful conversations featuring respected personalities such as Dimbo Atiya, Biodun Stephen, Lyndsey Efejuku, Rahama Sadau, Utee Rone, Prince (Aboki) Daniel, Malik Afegbua and others, exploring trends, opportunities, and insights in the creative industry in collaboration with the UNDP X Jubilee Fellows Program.

BAF 2025 will host Social Impact Dialogues on Gender-Based Violence, in collaboration with UN Women, Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, and National Assembly Library Trust Fund, featuring speakers from Tech Her, Gender Mobile and Dr. Bukky Shonibare of Invictus Africa; the Festival Market & Lifestyle Experiences, in collaboration with UNDP’s #HerAFCFTA programme, will showcase fashion, crafts, books, food, wellness, and cultural activities.

The Literacy Segment is returning this year with curated conversations by African authors, organised in partnership with Paperworth Books Limited.

Attendees should also expect The Bridge Room by Beeta,a pitch session in collaboration with the Creative Catalyst Fund by Chapel Hill Denham, connecting creative businesses with investors to foster trust, collaboration, and funding opportunities.

Speaking on the 5th edition, Bikiya Graham-Douglas noted: “The Beeta Arts Festival was created to amplify the power of storytelling across Africa and to create pathways for emerging talent. This year’s theme, ‘Connected Voices,’ reflects our belief that art not only entertains, but also unites and empowers. We look forward to welcoming artists and audiences to Abuja for an unforgettable celebration of African creativity.”

Beeta Arts Festival 2025 is supported by Abuja Continental Hotel, Chairborne Global Services, UNDP, UN Women, Chapel Hill Denham, Creative Economy Practice by CC-Hub, Leadway Assurance, PaperWorth Books, Five 2 Media, National Assembly Library, Botswana High Commission, Wigwe & Partners, Century Group, Nigerian Breweries, Jura Whisky, CoolFM, Wazobia FM, Inspiration FM, Bella Naija.

Tickets available at www.beetaartfestival.com

About the Beeta Arts Festival (BAF)

Beeta Arts Festival is a proudly African campaign signature event for the consumption of Arts, fostering collaborations and exchanges in arts across borders. It is designed to focus on impacting lives through storytelling, talent development and content creation.

BAF is powered by Beeta Universal Arts Foundation Nigeria’s premier Organization focused on talent development and creative entrepreneurship.

