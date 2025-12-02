Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NARD Gives Government a Four-Week Ultimatum

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Mpox Outbreak: 10,000 Doses to Reach Nigeria by September as Cases Increase to 40

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Resident doctors have warned that they will resume a full and indefinite strike if the Federal Government fails to meet their agreed demands within four weeks. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors issued the notice on Monday after an extraordinary NEC meeting.

The group had paused its 29-day strike on Saturday following a Memorandum of Understanding that committed the government to addressing their concerns within the set timeline.

NARD said the suspension is only to allow close monitoring of progress and stressed that failure to fully implement the agreements will trigger another comprehensive strike.

Another vandalism plunges Kaduna Railway Station back into darkness 60 days after repair

Vandals have again damaged the 33KV power line supplying the Rigasa railway station and nearby railway village in Kaduna, the Nigerian Railway Corporation said. The line had been restored only 60 days earlier after a long blackout.

According to NRC MD Kayode Opeifa, critical components were stolen, leaving the area in darkness once more. He urged security agencies to step up surveillance and arrest those responsible.

Opeifa said repeated attacks disrupt rail operations and weaken efforts to provide safe and efficient services. He also praised a recent court ruling that jailed two men for rail track vandalism.

Bandits demand ₦20 million ‘protection fees’ from Sokoto communities

Bandits have reportedly ordered residents of Bakale in Kilgori district, Yabo LGA, Sokoto, to pay ₦20 million to avoid attacks. The gang’s leader instructed the village head to inform residents of the levy, claiming the payment would guarantee their safety.

He warned that refusal would result in killings and abductions. A community leader said many nearby villages had received similar threats, including Bazar, Alkalije, Dagel and Tile.

According to him, the demanded sums range from ₦3 million to ₦20 million, with ten recent deaths linked to these attacks.

Diasporans request a quick fix to NIN and passport delays

Nigerians living abroad are urging the government to urgently address ongoing delays in obtaining National Identification Numbers and Nigerian passports. The appeal came from groups including International Advocacy for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption, Concerned Nigerians in Germany, and the Nigeria Business Forum in Switzerland.

In a joint statement on Monday, the organisations said many citizens overseas face long waits and extra travel just to process or verify their NIN. They cited findings from a detailed report based on meetings and surveys held across Europe and North America.

The groups noted that recurring obstacles and slow systems continue to frustrate Nigerians abroad seeking timely documentation.

Nigeria’s defence minister steps down on health grounds

Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned with immediate effect, citing health concerns in a letter to President Bola Tinubu dated December 1. The president has accepted his exit and thanked him for his service.

Abubakar, a former two-term Jigawa State governor appointed in August 2023, leaves office as Tinubu declares a national security emergency.

A new minister is expected to be announced soon, with the president likely to notify the Senate later this week.