Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

December 20, 2025
by YNaija
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. I Said What I Said 

On this episode, FK and Jola wrapped up the season and discussed their holiday plans, dilemmas and building better friendship communities. 

  1. So Nigerian 

On this episode, the hosts sit with Melody Mia, a radio host, hype woman and entertainment guru as they discuss the intricacies of surviving as a woman in a male dominated field. 

  1. The Honest Bunch

In this episode, the gang sits with Mr Real as he opens up about his struggles, his journey and defining moments that shaped his career. 

  1. Tea With Tay

Taymesan sits with Nollywood big shot Daniel Etim Effiong as they discuss family, Nollywood, controversies and life off the entertainment screen. 

  1. Afrobeats: With An S 

Deji and Dami sit with afrobeat veteran Tony Tetuila as they discuss his legacy and his journey and struggles to stardom.

The Media Blog
YNaija
