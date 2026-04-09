Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

BTS kick off $1 billion dollar world tour in pouring rain

Game of thrones actor dies

Burna Boy gives personal account of clash with Dj Tunez

16 year old teen breaks second Guinness world record

Ogun state renames major landmark after Tinubu

BTS Kick Off $1 billion World Tour In Pouring Rain

South Korean Boyband ‘BTS’ have kicked off their 85 date world tour, with a show in Goyang, South Korea. The 7 men group performed in what fans have described as pouring rain as they began their world tour which is reported to earn them over $1 billion dollars after a four year hiatus.

The tour which began with its Korean leg will feature stops in the United States, Asian and European countries and many more. Despite the pouring rain for the entirety of their almost 3 hour long concert, the group gave it their all, delivering a high-octane, pulse-quickening, complete with a 23-song setlist.

Game of Thrones Actor Dies

Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick who was beloved for playing the role of Hodor in the eight seasons long series, has been reported dead by his wife. The 35 year old fought a tough battle with Motor Neurone Disease before succumbing to the illness, three years after his diagnosis.

His wife Naomi Sheehan shared the emotional news to fans via her Instagram account on the 8th of April, and has since received love and support from fans and his colleagues.

Burna Boy Gives Personal Account of Clash With Dj Tunez

Afrobeats singer Burna Boy has taken to social media to correct the details of his recent clash with Disc Jockey, ‘Dj Tunez.’ Burna who could be seen in the circulated video of his narration conversing with fellow Afrobeat singer, ‘Shallipopi,’ shared that the details on the physical clash between the two had been stretched out. Clarifying that the altercation had been between him and Dj Tunez, and not a 10 vs 1 fight, as was reported by the media.

Dj Tunez took to his X (Formerly Twitter) account to respond to the comments made by Burna with a one liner “You go explain tire,” Burna is yet to react to this comment.

16 Year Old Teen Breaks Second Guinness World Record

An autistic Nigerian teen has received his second Guinness world record after breaking the record with a 687km ride from Enugu to Lagos. The 16 year old, 16-year-old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke is now officially the global record holder for the youngest person to cycle 100 miles (160.9 km). The record was technically set and certified right at the start of his journey in Abuja on 14 March 2026, however after achieving that title, the cyclist went ahead to achieve another record by cycling through seven states in Nigeria, in what he titled the “Ride for Autism.”

Kanyechukwu joins the league of Nigerians like Hilda Baci, Tunde Onokoya and Natasha who are all Guinness world record holders, as the youngest amongst them.

Ogun State Renames Major Landmark After Tinubu

The Ogun State government has renamed the Sagamu-Iperu -Sapade expressway after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The decision by the state government was reportedly done to honor the president‘s contributions to the country, and his connection to Ogun state. The state governor, Dapo Abiodun said the renaming was intended to recognize the president’s legacy and honor his role in the political and economic development of the country.

The road is one of the key routes linking Sagamu, Iperu, and Sapade communities in Ogun State and serves as an important landmark for commuters and businesses moving between major towns in the state. The renaming of the expressway was also followed by the approval of several other infrastructures set to strengthen the government and state.