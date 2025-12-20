Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Week

See How Celebrities Slayed at the “Labake Olododo” Movie Premiere

Top 5 Stories Of The Day

This week has been filled with good news in the Nigerian media, from Grammy news, to AFCON headlining news and boxing match wins, it has been a largely positive week.

Fela Set To Be Honored With A Grammy Award In 2026

The Recording Academy announced via instagram on the 19th of December that Fela would be among the ten artists who would receive the award for the “Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Fela Anikulapo Kuti was described by the Academy as the “Architect of Afrobeat,” also adding that the singer’s influence and music shaped the path that Afrobeat artists now follow and take inspiration from.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be held on the 1st of February, and the ceremony celebrating the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award and Technical Grammy Award recipients will be held on January 31, 2026, during Grammy Week 2026.

Nigerian-British Boxer Anthony Joshua Wins Boxing Match Against Jake Paul

The former heavyweight champion took on social media star turned fighter Jake Paul in a boxing match and won in a sixth round knockout in Miami on Friday night.

The match which was aired by Netflix was Anthony’s first match in 15 months and was able to land 48 of the 146 punches he threw, which was a stark contrast to the 16 punches Jake Paul was able to land on the former heavyweight champion.

Davido Announced As Headline Artist For AFCON 2025

The Afrobeats Star was announced among artists like French Montana and Douaa Lahyaoui amongst others as performing artists at the upcoming 2025 kick-off concert for the AFCON.

The announcement was made via instagram by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the concert is expected to take place at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat, Morocco on December 20th.

TikTok Star Peller Arrested Over Reckless Driving

A few days after an highly publicized accident where the TikTok streamer bashed his car, the Lagos police set out to make an arrest citing reckless driving and endangerment as some of the reasons.

According to a statement the police PR officer shared, Pellar was arrested for posing a danger to himself and other innocent members of the public.

The TikTok Star has since been released and took to Instagram to express his gratitude and apologized to Nigerians for his actions.

Former American President Barack Obama Includes Burna Boy, Olamide And Obongjayar In 2025 Music List

The former President who has become known for making a list of his favorite songs for the year shared his music list for 2025 and included 3 Nigerian artists.

The list included “99” by Olamide ft Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake and Young Jonn, “Not in surrender” by Obongjayar and “Tatata” by Burna Boy ft Travis Scott, rounding it up to three Afrobeat songs that made it to the list.