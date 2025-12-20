Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Begins Three-State Tour Ahead of Year-End Break

Tinubu begins three-state tour ahead of year-end break

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu begins three-state tour ahead of year-end break

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to begin a visit to Borno, Bauchi, and Lagos states, blending official duties, social events, and condolence visits. His trip will end with the year-end holidays in Lagos, according to his media aide, Bayo Onanuga.

The president will first visit Borno to commission projects completed by Governor Babagana Zulum’s administration with federal support. He will also attend the wedding of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former governor Ali Modu Sheriff, in Maiduguri.

Tinubu will then travel to Bauchi to condole with the family of the late Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi. He will later head to Lagos for the holidays and attend the Eyo Festival on December 27.

NCAA greenlights Kano and Port Harcourt international airports

Aviation safety in Nigeria received a boost as two major airports gained aerodrome certification from the national regulator. The approvals cover Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt.

Speaking in Abuja, FAAN boss Olubunmi Kuku said the process followed months of inspections, audits, and corrective actions to meet required global standards. She described the certification as proof of discipline, teamwork, and strong operational systems.

Kuku thanked the aviation authority, led by Chris Najomo, for a clear and professional exercise. She said the regulator provided steady guidance and oversight beyond its enforcement role, helping FAAN achieve full compliance.

Police push back as the NBA confronts them about the tinted glass laws

Nigeria’s police leadership has dismissed claims by the Nigerian Bar Association that the tinted glass permit policy is meant to raise money. The force says it is focused on security, not revenue.

Responding to criticism from NBA president Afam Osigwe, police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said the policy is clearly supported by existing law. He cited legislation that empowers the inspector general to issue permits for valid health or security reasons.

Hundeyin added that the police are legally allowed to receive funds linked to their duties. He explained that the automated permit system, approved in 2022, is part of reforms to modernise services through a lawful public-private partnership.

Tinubu reflects on power, faith, and a hard road to victory

Nigeria’s president has opened up about the arduous journey that led to his election, saying resilience, faith, and divine help carried him through. He spoke at the APC’s 15th NEC meeting in Abuja, reflecting on events leading up to the 2023 polls.

He recalled a period of deep hardship, marked by food shortages, fuel scarcity, and cash crunch caused by the naira redesign. According to him, many Nigerians struggled to meet basic needs, making the political climate tense.

The president credited God for his emergence and urged patience and unity. He warned against actions that weaken democracy and called for inclusive, compassionate leadership rooted in faith.

Freed Nigerian Air Force crew touches down in Ghana after Burkina Faso standoff

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, has confirmed that the Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew, who were earlier detained in Burkina Faso, have safely arrived at an Air Force base in Accra, Ghana. He announced this in a post on X on Friday evening.

The soldiers were held after their NAF C-130 aircraft made a forced landing in Burkina Faso, an incident initially described by the Sahel bloc as unfriendly. Nigeria said the landing was due to a technical issue.

Their release followed diplomatic talks led by Tuggar under President Bola Tinubu’s directive. Both countries resolved the matter through dialogue, ending nearly two weeks of detention.