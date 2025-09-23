Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Warns Corrupt Nigerians Could Face Visa Ban

US warns corrupt Nigerians could face visa ban

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

US warns corrupt Nigerians could face visa ban

The United States Mission in Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to combating corruption globally, emphasizing that anyone found guilty of corrupt practices, regardless of rank or influence, risks being denied entry into America.

The statement, released on the Mission’s official X account on Monday, stressed that accountability has no limits and that even high-profile figures involved in corruption could face US visa bans.

This follows Washington’s earlier action in May 2023, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions on certain Nigerians accused of undermining the country’s democratic process during the last general elections.

Fubara declares truce with Wike, says Rivers now enjoys ‘proper peace’

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has affirmed that calm has returned to Rivers State following months of political turmoil that led to emergency rule earlier this year.

Speaking to journalists after meeting President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock Villa on Monday, Fubara disclosed that his relationship with his predecessor and political mentor, Nyesom Wike, has been mended. He stressed that governance in the state has resumed in an atmosphere of cooperation.

Fubara explained that his visit to President Tinubu was largely a courtesy call and an opportunity to seek guidance after the lifting of the emergency rule on September 17, which restored the offices of governor, deputy governor, and the House of Assembly.

ECOWAS parliament pushes for the return of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger

The Parliament of ECOWAS has appealed for the reintegration of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger into the regional body, warning that their absence weakens efforts to tackle insecurity, terrorism, and economic challenges across West Africa.

Speaking in Port Harcourt at the opening of the 2025 Second Parliamentary Seminar and Extraordinary Session, ECOWAS Parliament Speaker Memounatou Ibrahima described the exclusion of the three Sahel states as a setback to regional stability. She urged member nations to continue dialogue and reconciliation to bring them back.

Ibrahima also reminded countries of their duty to support ECOWAS institutions through the Community levy, a 0.5% tax on goods imported from outside the bloc.

Obi criticises the First Lady’s reliance on birthday donations for the National Library

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, has faulted First Lady Remi Tinubu’s appeal for birthday gifts to be directed towards completing the National Library in Abuja.

Tinubu had asked her friends and supporters to contribute to the project rather than give her presents or place adverts in newspapers, noting that her passion for education inspired the gesture.

Reacting in a post on X, Obi described the situation as ironic and troubling, saying it was shameful that a country like Nigeria must depend on such donations for a critical institution. He argued that while the government wastes resources on trivialities, education continues to suffer neglect.

Reps throw weight behind Tinubu’s borrowing plan

House of Representatives Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, has assured that the Green Chamber is firmly in support of President Bola Tinubu’s borrowing strategy, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday at the 8th Annual African Network of Parliamentary Budget Offices (AN-PBO) Conference, Abbas described claims of opposition within the House as “mischievous and misleading.” He clarified that comments made recently by the House Leader at a regional forum were misinterpreted and taken out of context.

Abbas emphasised that borrowing, when transparent and well-targeted, remains a vital tool for financing infrastructure, driving economic growth, and protecting vulnerable citizens. He added that loans under Tinubu’s administration are being channelled into power, transport, and agriculture sectors, expected to boost Nigeria’s revenue base rather than fund consumption.