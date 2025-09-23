Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, and Osas Ighodaro Set To Premiere New Film, “3 Cold Dishes”

“3 Cold Dishes,” a Nigerian movie executive produced by musician Burna Boy, his mum, Bose Ogulu, and actress Osas Ighodaro, is making its premiere in London at the O2 on the 3rd of October.

The film, which was shot across Nigeria, Benin, Côte D’Ivoire, and Mauritania, is called “Cold Dishes,” and it tells the story of three women who meet each other and are bound by shared trauma, lose each other, and reunite years later to serve justice for their trauma in the coldest way.

Aside from being executive co-produced by Osas Ighodaro, she also plays a role in the production alongside other cast members from Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, and Côte D’Ivoire. Some of the cast members are Tomiwa Kukoyi, Amelia Mbaye, Fat Toure, Bambadjan Bamba, Ruby Akubueze, Grey Ojefua, Femi Jacobs, Aldot Bossou, Sourou Guovoke, Mentor Ba, Taiwo Adeyemi, and Wale Ojo.

It was directed by Asurf Oluseyi and written by Tomi Adesina, a well-known writer.

While “3 Cold Dishes” premieres at the O2 on the 3rd of October, it will premiere in Lagos on the 6th of November and be open for public viewing on the 7th of November.