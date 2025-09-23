Get To Know Valking: A Gen Z Influencer

If you are familiar with Twitter influencers who went viral for funny tweets, then the name Valking is one you most likely know.

Olumide Bakare, born on February 14, 1998, is a 27-year-old Gen Z influencer and digital creator with thousands of followers across Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. He is also a graduate of the University of Ife, OAU.

Olumide’s influence began on Twitter as early as 2017, when some of his humorous tweets went viral on the platform. As he continued to make funny tweets, his followers grew, and his popularity skyrocketed. With over 527,000 followers on Twitter, he is one of the most influential Twitter influencers.

Walking has worked with brands such as Bet9ja, MTN, and Fidelity Bank, and has created content for numerous additional brands. Additionally, as a fashion influencer, the digital creator has created content featuring his outfits that attracts attention.

With over 74k followers on Snapchat, 527k followers on Twitter, and over 94k followers on Instagram, Olumide has reached a milestone in his influential career that many are striving to achieve.