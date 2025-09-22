Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Jonathan Urges Africa to Fix Democracy and End Electoral Manipulation

Jonathan urges Africa to fix democracy and end electoral manipulation

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Jonathan urges Africa to fix democracy and end electoral manipulation

At the 2025 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) democracy dialogue in Accra, Ghana, former president Goodluck Jonathan stressed that credible elections are vital for removing non-performing leaders and restoring people’s trust in governance.

Jonathan cautioned that when democracy fails to meet citizens’ expectations, it can create desperation and open the door to authoritarian rule. He called on leaders to practise democracy in a way that secures the future of children and guarantees that the voices of ordinary people are heard.

According to him, Africa’s democratic systems are under strain and at risk of collapse unless stakeholders work together to rethink and reform them. He identified electoral manipulation as one of the continent’s greatest threats, pointing out that leaders often bend the rules to cling to power at all costs.

Ibas blasts Rivers Assembly’s probe plan, calls it a “fool’s errand”

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who administered Rivers State during the six-month emergency rule, has dismissed the House of Assembly’s plan to investigate his government’s spending, branding the move a “fool’s errand.”

Ibas, who stepped aside on 17 September when Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials were reinstated, maintained that the Assembly had no powers to scrutinise his tenure since it neither appointed him nor provided oversight while he was in charge.

The Assembly, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, had resolved in its first sitting since resumption to review expenditures from the consolidated revenue fund, contract awards, and other financial decisions made during the administrator’s stewardship. Records show Rivers State received around ₦254.37bn in federal allocations between March and August, over half of which came from the 13 per cent oil derivation fund.

Speaking through his media aide, Hector Igbikiowubu, Ibas insisted the planned probe was misguided and misplaced.

Dangote raises alarm over hidden charges driving up fuel prices

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, has accused the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) of imposing heavy levies on fuel trucks at his refinery, warning that such practices are unfairly passed on to consumers through higher pump prices.

Industry observers have questioned how NUPENG assumed the role of a tax collector, pointing out that charges of this nature will only make refined petroleum products more expensive. The union, however, has neither confirmed nor denied the allegation.

Responding to claims that his company is barring drivers of its new fleet of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas-powered trucks from joining the union, Dangote said the levies are unsustainable. He explained that NUPENG alone collects about ₦50,000 per truck, and when combined with other fees, the total rises to around ₦84,000, an expense ultimately borne by ordinary Nigerians at the pump.

The UK, Canada, and Australia recognise Palestine in a move to resolve the war

Britain, Canada, and Australia have formally recognised the state of Palestine, joining a growing number of Israel’s allies seeking to reinforce the two-state solution and counter moves that could erase the prospect of a Palestinian homeland. The coordinated declarations, made yesterday, mark the first time members of the G7 group of advanced economies have taken this step. Portugal also confirmed its recognition late on Sunday.

Other European nations, including Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Malta, and potentially New Zealand and Liechtenstein, are expected to follow suit with formal announcements at a UN conference today. Their recognition adds to the 147 UN member states that already acknowledge Palestine. The initiative, driven mainly by France, aims to revive international momentum behind a peace settlement, though it risks provoking an intense backlash from Israel. Analysts warn of possible annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel, which could trigger European trade sanctions and deepen its political isolation, even to the extent of facing suspension from the UN.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote on X that his country “recognises the state of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future”. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra’s decision “recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own”.

Nigeria’s oil sales to the US drop by 22%, but still top African supplier

Nigeria earned $2.21 billion from crude oil exports to the United States in the first seven months of 2025, according to fresh figures from the US Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The report shows a 22% fall compared to the $2.83 billion recorded in the same period of 2024. Between January and July this year, Nigeria shipped 28.7 million barrels of crude oil to the US, an 8.8% decrease from last year’s 31.5 million barrels.

Despite the decline, Nigeria held on to its position as America’s leading African crude supplier, ahead of Libya, Angola, and Ghana. On a customs value basis, the shipments were worth $2.16 billion, while the total landed cost stood at $2.21 billion.