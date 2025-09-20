Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Fubara Reflects on Six-Month Suspension After Return to Office

Fubara reflects on six-month suspension after return to office

Dangote Refinery to resume self-collection sales September 23

FCT confirms no ebola case, resident doctors suspend strike

States allocate ₦133bn to security votes amid rising insecurity

Naira ends week strong at ₦1,487.89 per dollar

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Fubara reflects on six-month suspension after return to office

Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara has spoken about the events that led to his six-month suspension and why he chose not to contest the decision.

Fubara, along with his deputy Ngozi Odu and members of the state House of Assembly, was suspended on March 18 after President Bola Tinubu declared emergency rule in the state due to a prolonged political standoff between the governor and lawmakers.

In a statewide broadcast following his return, Fubara praised President Tinubu for stepping in to resolve the crisis, describing his intervention as both fatherly and decisive in restoring democratic governance to Rivers State.

Dangote Refinery to resume self-collection sales September 23

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has confirmed that it will restart self-collection gantry sales of petroleum products at its facility on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

The decision, announced in an email from the Group Commercial Operations Department, reverses an earlier directive that suspended self-collection and required marketers to rely solely on the refinery’s Free Delivery Scheme.

According to the company, the free delivery service will remain available, and marketers are still encouraged to register their outlets for direct supply at no extra cost.

FCT confirms no ebola case, resident doctors suspend strike

Authorities in the Federal Capital Territory have confirmed that there is no Ebola outbreak after a suspected case involving a traveler from Rwanda tested negative for both Ebola and Marburg viruses. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) also verified the result.

Dr Dolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary for Health and Environmental Services, explained on Friday that all passengers on the same Rwanda Air flight as the suspected patient had been traced under Ebola protocol and assured the public there was no cause for fear. She urged the media to verify health information before reporting to avoid unnecessary panic.

Meanwhile, FCT resident doctors have called off their indefinite strike after the Minister, Nyesom Wike, approved the payment of their outstanding arrears and addressed their other demands.

States allocate ₦133bn to security votes amid rising insecurity

At least 21 states in Nigeria have set aside about ₦133bn for security votes in their 2025 budgets, according to figures from their quarterly budget performance reports.

The allocations come as the country continues to grapple with widespread violence, including killings, kidnappings, and destruction of property in several regions.

On Sunday night, six people were killed when gunmen attacked Ikn’gwakap community in Mushere Chiefdom, Bokkos LGA of Plateau State. Witnesses said the assailants invaded at midnight, firing indiscriminately and burning houses.

Naira ends week strong at ₦1,487.89 per dollar

The naira appreciated at the official market on Friday, closing at ₦1,487.89 to the dollar, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This marked a gain of ₦11.08 or 0.7% from Thursday’s rate of ₦1,498.97.

The currency had opened the week on a positive note, strengthening by ₦4.03 on Monday. However, it slipped slightly midweek, trading at ₦1,484.13 on Tuesday, ₦1,494.01 on Wednesday, and ₦1,498.97 on Thursday.

Analysts welcomed the overall upward trend, linking the naira’s resilience to ongoing CBN reforms designed to ease pressure on the foreign exchange market.