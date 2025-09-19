The Politics of Language: A Deep Dive into the Stigmatization of the Word “Fat”

Adeyinka O. Atilola

The word “fat” carries a lot of hidden meaning. While it might seem like a simple way to describe body size, it often stands in for ideas like greed, laziness, or poor health. I realized this when I saw a tweet asking why people get upset about being called fat if it’s true. That question didn’t feel genuine to me, because it ignored the deeper impact language can have. When it comes to the word “fat,” the issues go beyond description and touch on stigma, discrimination, and oppression.

Beyond Description

For many, “fat” means more than just body type. It brings up memories of being mocked, rejected, or judged. People are sometimes called fat just for eating a lot, even if they aren’t actually fat. Even thin people can be called fat, which shows the word isn’t really about size anymore. Now, it’s a label for anything society sees as too much or unhealthy. That’s why people in larger bodies push back against being called “fat” . They know the word is often used as an insult, not just a description.

Dismissal and Oppression

It bothers me how quickly people ignore the discomfort that “fat” people feel. When they talk about how hurtful the word can be, they’re often told they’re just being sensitive. At the same time, society expects them to explain their bodies, whether by talking about health issues or weight loss. Respect only comes if they change. When someone loses weight, people treat them like a whole new person, as if their value finally matches their appearance. If how someone is treated depends on their body size, the problem isn’t just about weight. It’s about how language can be used to oppress.

The Broader Politics of Words

This issue isn’t just about the word “fat.” Language has always had power. Slurs have been used to dehumanize whole groups of people. Many marginalized communities have had to take back words that once hurt them, turning them into something they can use without shame. Even when people use playful terms like “big back,” it can still spread harmful ideas. By giving old words new meanings, people sometimes avoid criticism but still keep up language that hurts fat people.

Why It Matters

Language can be a tool for oppression, even when it seems harmless. It affects how people are seen and treated. Ignoring this means ignoring the real experiences of marginalized people. People who are overweight often aren’t taken seriously, but their stories show that words matter. Language is political, and it really is that deep.

Notice:

I would also like to clarify that my anger is towards making fat more than just an adjective that describes people of a body type and putting everything that describes greed and unhealthiness under that same umbrella.