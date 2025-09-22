Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This week has been one filled with exciting news in the Nigerian space, from Hilda Baci’s 30th birthday, to Toke Makinwa’s return to the country and Big Brother Naija’s Saskay return to school, it has been good news, with only one exception.

Here’s a recap of some of the things that happened in Nigerian media space this past week.

Former Big Brother Naija Star Saskay Makes Return To School

Toke Makinwa Makes Return To Nigeria

Super Falcons Star And Football Legend Onome Ebi Announces Retirement

Hilda Baci Celebrates 30th Birthday

Big Brother Naija Evicts Three Housemates

The former Big Brother Naija star announced her return to school, to get her masters in Belgium.

The reality star announced to her fans on Instagram that she would be getting a masters degree in Global Security and Strategy at Brussels University.

The media personality and entrepreneur announced her return to Nigeria with her new born baby.

Toke, who spent a majority of her pregnancy and her child’s birth out of the country, was welcomed back to the country on Friday by her loved ones.

Onome Ebi, a Nigerian football legend announced her departure from the professional football scene, after 24 years in the game.

The footballer shared that although she would no longer be playing herself, she would continue to guide and be a voice of support for other players.

The two times Guinness world record holder celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend, with a big celebration that had celebrities all over the industry in attendance.

Big Brother Naija 10/10 is now down to 14 housemates left in the house, as three contestants were evicted over the weekend.

In a shocking play of events, Thelma was evicted from the house on Saturday and on Sunday, during the live evictions show Bright and Joanna were also evicted. This makes 15 housemates that have been evicted from the house.