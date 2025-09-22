Top Five Nollywood Films That Will Have You Teary-Eyed. 

There are a lot of beautiful Nollywood movies that will leave you at the edge of your seats, emotional and wanting for more. In this article, we highlight five nollywood movies to watch that will leave you teary eyed.

76

A young and pregnant woman finds herself in distress after her husband, a soldier, is accused of assassinating a general. In her journey to prove his innocence, she is faced with trials.

In this tear jerking movie, Rita Dominic plays a role that leaves you feeling emotional.

Some of the cast members are Chidi Mokeme, Ramsey Nouah, Pat Nebo and Rita Dominic.

It was directed by Izu Ojukwu.

Gone

When a man leaves his pregnant wife and young daughter in Nigeria, in search of greener pastures in the United States, his wife and children are forced to deal with life after he vanishes for 25 years without a trace.

This movie will leave you teary eyed and emotional. It was directed by Daniel Ademinokan and some of the cast members are Bimbo Ademoye, Sophie Alakija, Adeniyi Adeniyi and Obi Emelonye.

Widow

In this emotional tear jerker, a woman finds herself in emotional distress after she is accused of her husband’s murder by is family, and is made to go through emotional and mental torture due to traditional beliefs.

Directed by Njamah Aquila, and Kingsley Ogoro, some of the cast for this film are Stephanie Amata, Segun Arinze and Bena Balogun.

Joba

A young couple struggling with childlessness have to face societal pressure, especially mounted on the wife and as she struggles with her mental health, her husband has to make sure she doesn’t commit suicide.

This movie will leave you teary eyed and leave you with ample information on mental illnesses.

It was directed by Biodun Stephen and some of the cast members are David Uzoma Aboy, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Ayomide Ebegbe.

Finding Me

When Tinkuke Philips, a young woman who struggles with low self esteem meets Kola, when she meets him, she believes she is undeserving of love but with love and respect, he teaches her to see herself in a better light.

This romantic movie will leave everyone teary eyed.

It was directed by Funke Akindele and Isioma Osaje and some of the cast members are Samuel Adekanmi, Fatimah Binta Gimsay and Funke Akindele.