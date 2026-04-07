Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

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Netflix announces season 3 title of One Piece and Lego animated special

Burna Boy vs Dj Tunez: a club fist fight

Universal music group in takeover news

Lagos State announces partial road closure

Blessing CEO exposed by cancer Survivor

Netflix Announces Season 3 title of One Piece and Lego animated special

It’s a great day for One Piece fans, as Netflix announces season 3 title, year and Lego special. The streaming site in collaboration with the One Piece team announced the 2027 release of the season 3 of the beloved animation series, titled ‘Battle of Alabasta,’ following up with more news on the creation of a Lego animated series in collaboration with Lego, titled ‘Capt. Usopp the Brave & the Straw Hats.’

The announcements received support and excitement from fans of both Lego and One Piece.

Burna Boy vs Dj Tunez: A Club fist fight

Afrobeat singer Burna Boy and Nigerian DJ, Dj Tunez were recorded by onlookers in the midst of a physical altercation at a party in Lagos, on the 6th of April. Dj Tunez who is known by many as Wizkid’s official Dj was reportedly claimed to have been attacked by Burna Boy and members of his crew. With eyewitnesses suggesting that the physical altercation had begun from a disagreement between both sides.

Neither Burna nor Dj Tunez have commented on the videos that have come out regarding the incident, with Dj Tunez instead making what is seemingly an unrelated statement on his X (formerly twitter) account. Fans of both artists have been debating on the issue since videos recorded by eyewitnesses hit the internet.

Universal Music Group in Takeover News

Universal Music Group, home to music giants like Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter has reportedly received a takeover offer estimated to be worth $64.3bn (£48bn). The offer from US investment company Pershing Square, a company that already owns a stake in Universal, and other companies like Google, Meta and Amazon, as well as Restaurant Brands International, which includes Burger King has yet to receive a response to the otter from Universal Music Group.

The takeover has the potential to change the direction of UMG, as it will see it listed as a company in America, as opposed to its current listing in Amsterdam.

Lagos Government Announces Partial Road Closure

The Lagos State Government has officially announced the partial closure of roads across key routes in the state, ahead of the commissioning of significant road infrastructure projects. In a statement issued by the Lagos state commissioner for transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, he advised motorists to plan their movements and avoid affected routes during the designated times to reduce traffic disruptions and travel delays that would be caused by the road closure.

The Lagos state government also shared that the temporary closure of the roads were essential in ensuring the project was carried out safely, without disruption.

Blessing CEO Exposed by Cancer Survivor

Influencer and content creator has been exposed for doctoring cancer test results by a cancer survivor who shared that Blessing reached out to her to send her cancer report, in order to compare their diagnosis. The cancer survivor claimed that they found out the extent of Blessing CEO’s deceit after seeing that the content creator and influencer had scammed Nigeria of millions while claiming to be a cancer victim.

Blessing CEO is yet to respond to the allegations, but has previously denied all allegations of scamming.