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Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Doctors Suspend Strike and Give Government Two Weeks
April 8, 2026

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Doctors Suspend Strike and Give Government Two Weeks

by YNaija
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  • Doctors suspend strike and give government two weeks
  • Telcos to pay users for poor network under new NCC rule
  • Trump announces ceasefire as Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz
  • Kenneth Okonkwo blasts Tinubu supporters and calls them ‘political scavengers’
  • Sony pictures announces layoffs amid strategic reshuffle

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Doctors suspend strike and give government two weeks

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Resident Doctors Begin Nationwide Strike Over Unpaid Wages

Calm returned to hospitals nationwide after the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors suspended its planned strike, easing fears of disrupted healthcare services. Patients and staff in several hospitals welcomed the decision, with many expressing relief at the last-minute resolution.

Medical services largely continued across facilities, though some outpatient care saw brief interruptions. The strike had been planned over unpaid salaries, allowances, and welfare concerns affecting doctors.

Following talks involving Kashim Shettima and Ali Pate, the union paused the action and gave the government a two-week deadline to address its demands.

Telcos to pay users for poor network under new NCC rule

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Doctors Suspend Strike and Give Government Two Weeks

Nigerian Communications Commission has ordered telecom operators to compensate users for repeated poor service, with the new rule taking effect from April 2026. The policy aims to strengthen accountability and ensure customers are not left bearing the cost of network failures.

Affected subscribers in impacted areas will receive automatic airtime credits for issues with calls, texts, and data, provided they had active usage during the period. Notifications will be sent via SMS once credits are applied.

Frequent outages, largely caused by fibre cuts, have plagued networks, with hundreds recorded in early 2026.

Trump announces ceasefire as Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Doctors Suspend Strike and Give Government Two Weeks

Donald Trump has declared a two-week ceasefire in the conflict with Iran after Tehran agreed to allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The decision halted planned US strikes just hours before a set deadline.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the deal, stating that defensive operations would pause if attacks stopped, with room to extend the truce through further talks.

The move eases pressure on a vital global oil route, though uncertainty remains over full compliance by all sides involved.

Kenneth Okonkwo blasts Tinubu supporters and calls them ‘political scavengers’

Kenneth Okonkwo has criticised politicians linked to the City Boy Movement, a group supporting Bola Tinubu, accusing them of acting out of self-interest rather than principle.

Speaking on Symfoni TV, he described such figures as “political scavengers,” claiming they were seeking personal gain. He argued that their actions do not reflect the values or interests of the Igbo people.

Okonkwo stressed the importance of dignity, saying he would rather stand independently than align with any political group for favours or benefits.

Sony Pictures announces layoffs amid strategic reshuffle

Sony Pictures Entertainment is restructuring its operations, with plans to cut a few hundred jobs across its film, television, and corporate units. The layoffs, affecting a portion of its 12,000 global workforce, are expected to roll out over the coming months.

As part of the changes, senior executive Colin Davis will exit his role in comedy development. The company says the move is strategic rather than cost-driven, with renewed focus on franchises, anime, digital content, and expanding its presence across platforms like YouTube and gaming.

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