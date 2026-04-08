Events Happening In Lagos This April (April 9th-April 26th)

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Lagos is filled with events this month targeting all demographics. From club goers, karaoke lovers, competitive spirits, food lovers, and art and theatre enthusiasts, there’s something for everyone.

Karaoke Traffic Vibes

This event is targeted at lovers of karaoke, music, and competitive spaces. It is set for April 9th.

The Night Wayve

Happening on the 10th of April, this event is perfect for lovers of bass, club-themed parties, and Afrobeats.

The Agoyin Party

Perfect for lovers of good food, this is a celebration of the Benin and Togo communities and their culture infused in the Nigerian cuisine, and it is happening on the 10th of April.

The Frat Party

Happening on the 11th of April, this event is the perfect place for young people to meet and connect with others their age.

All About R&B

Curated for lovers of all things R&B, this event is happening on Saturday, the 11th of April.

99% Virgin

This theatre play is the perfect place to be for lovers of theatre, art, and culture. It is happening on the 11th of April.

Hackathon

Hosted by Void Cafe, this Hackathon was curated to center creative coders, UI/UX designers, and game developers. It is happening on the 11th of April.

Willow Party 2.0

Happening on the 11th of April, this event is for lovers of Afrobeat, live performances, and a club-like experience.

The Switch Party

Targeted at people who enjoy club or rave live scenes but prefer to experience the music alone, this silent disco party is the right place to be. It is happening on the 11th of April.

Let Love Lead Lagos

Powered by MTN and curated by Event Park, this event is perfect for people who enjoy good music, live music, dance, and cinema. It is happening on the 11th of April.

Rehash: Rhythm and Rhymes

Perfect for lovers of hip-hop and R&B, this day party is specially curated for those who prefer not to be out at night. It is happening on the 12th of April.

Lovesick Live

This event is a niche live-music experience for rock lovers in Lagos. It is happening on the 12th of April.

Matcha and Gossip

This event is perfect for lovers of matcha, cute cafes, and meeting and bonding with new people. It is happening on the 12th of April.

Pivot

Curated and hosted by the popular podcasters behind ‘Submarine and a Roach,’ this live event is perfect for anyone who enjoys comedic events, and it is happening on the 17th of April.

How I Met Your Father

This live reality show is a perfect, low-effort dating experience for people looking to meet their special someone. It is happening on the 18th of April.

Lagos Afro Fusion Festival

Powered by the Lagos State government, this festival is a celebration of Afrobeat, culture, music, food, and fashion. It is happening on the 18th of April.

The Big Birthday: Afro Fusion

This month’s edition of the Big Birthday, a birthday event curated to celebrate everyone born in April, is Afro-fusion-themed. It is happening on the 25th of April.

Lovers & Friends

Curated around music and with an ambiance that works for both lovers and friends, this event is happening on the 26th of April.