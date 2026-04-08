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Breaking News: Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Rauf Aregbesola, and ADC Members Protest Against INEC's Ruling
April 8, 2026

Breaking News: Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, Rauf Aregbesola, and ADC Members Begin the #OccupyINEC Protest Against INEC’s Ruling

by YNaija
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ADC leads massive #OccupyINEC protest in Abuja against INEC’s decision to reject correspondence from rival party factions led by Senator David Mark and Nafiu Bala. Heavyweights like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rauf Aregbesola, Aminu Tambuwal, and Dino Melaye joined hundreds at Maitama Roundabout, with Kwankwasiyya members chanting the old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Protesters waved placards such as “In David Mark’s NWC we trust” amid claims that INEC is meddling in internal party affairs following the Court of Appeal ruling. Peter Obi addressed the crowd on behalf of opposition leaders, declaring on X: “We… are saying that our democracy must not be killed.”

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