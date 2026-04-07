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April 7, 2026

Art Exhibitions You Should Check Out This April

by YNaija
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April, unlike #ArtNovember, is a slow month for art exhibitions, with most already announced exhibitions happening in the second week or spreading out towards the end of the month. 

  1. Zaria Rebels

Hosted by the Adegbola Art Gallery, this group exhibition features works by Demas Nwoko, Jimoh Akolo, Yusuf Grillo, Uche Okeke, Oseloka Osadebe, Clara Etso Ugbodaga-Ngu, and Bruce Onobrakpeya. It runs from the 9th of April to the 12th of April.

  1. Kókó Ewa

Hosted by the Mydrim Gallery, this exhibition of mixed media works by Saheed Adelakun runs until the 18th of April.

  1. What Shaped Us Does Not Disappear 

This art exhibition is hosted by the Affinity Gallery and curated by Joke Amusan, and it runs until the 18th of April.

  1. The Earth Holds Our Names

Hosted by the Soto Art Gallery, this solo exhibition by Olumide Onadipe is on the 19th of April and reflects on time and the earth through a Yoruba worldview. 

  1. Spring Salon: Arthouse Reframed

Hosted by KÓ Art Gallery, this group exhibition is a series running throughout April and features contemporary art by leading artists from the past decade. 

5. Tracing Forms: The Art of Making 

Hosted by the Yemisi Shyllon Museum and curated by Charles Udeh, this exhibition runs through April.

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