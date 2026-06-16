Nigeria Advances Digital Addressing Framework with National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System Workshop

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, in collaboration with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), today convened a National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System Workshop themed “Operationalising the Nigerian Digital Postcode for National Security and Public Safety.” The workshop brought together representatives of security and law enforcement agencies, emergency response institutions, government ministries and agencies, and development partners to explore practical pathways for integrating the Digital Postcode System into national operations and service delivery. The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) was represented by Major-General Adamu Garba Laka, National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

The workshop forms part of ongoing efforts to implement the National Digital Addressing Policy and the Digital Postcode System approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as a critical component of Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure. Designed to provide every location in the country with a unique and verifiable digital address, the initiative is expected to improve public service delivery, strengthen national security, enhance emergency response capabilities, and support economic activities that rely on accurate location intelligence.

Speaking at the workshop, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, described the Nigerian Digital Postcode System as a foundational layer of Digital Public Infrastructure that will strengthen coordination, intelligence, enforcement, and service delivery across the country. He noted that while digital identity systems and financial infrastructure have transformed how people and businesses interact, Nigeria has long lacked a reliable and universally accepted framework for accurately identifying locations. The Digital Postcode System, he explained, fills this critical gap by assigning every location in Nigeria a unique, machine-readable and geographically anchored identity.

Dr. Tijani emphasised that the initiative goes far beyond postal operations and will serve as a national enabler for improved emergency response, public safety, logistics, e-commerce, national planning, and government service delivery. “The future we are building is one where every incident, every facility, every operation, and every response in Nigeria is anchored on a single, trusted location layer. When that happens, coordination becomes instantaneous, accountability becomes traceable, and response becomes precise,” he said.

The Honourable Minister added that the Federal Government remains committed to ensuring that the system is operationalised and integrated across government institutions as part of efforts to build a modern, inclusive, and globally competitive digital economy.

In her remarks, the Postmaster General/CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Tola Odeyemi, described the workshop as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards building a modern addressing ecosystem capable of supporting national security, public safety, and economic development. She noted that for decades, incomplete and inconsistent addressing systems have constrained emergency response, investigations, intelligence gathering, and service delivery. According to her, the Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System provides a common language for location intelligence by assigning every location in the country a unique, GIS-enabled postcode that can be accurately identified and verified across systems and institutions.

“The Digital Postcode provides trusted location intelligence, the critical layer that allows people, assets, services and institutions to be accurately located and connected. For our security and law enforcement agencies, the possibilities are transformative,” Odeyemi said. “The success of this initiative will not be determined by technology alone. It will be determined by adoption. Our objective is clear: to move from awareness to implementation.”

A key focus of the workshop was the operationalisation of the Digital Postcode System within security and law enforcement ecosystems. Participants examined practical use cases and integration opportunities across policing, intelligence gathering, border management, emergency response, critical infrastructure protection, financial crime investigations, and public safety operations. Discussions also explored data governance, interoperability requirements, and mechanisms for ensuring the secure and responsible use of location data across government systems.

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment among stakeholders to accelerate implementation efforts through sustained collaboration, technical integration, and institutional adoption. Participants agreed on the importance of establishing clear implementation pathways, identifying focal technical officers, and supporting the development of a coordinated framework that will enable the Digital Postcode System to serve as a trusted national location layer. As Nigeria continues to expand its digital economy, the initiative is expected to strengthen governance, enhance public safety, improve service delivery, and create new opportunities for innovation and economic growth across the country.