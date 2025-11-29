Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Declares State of Emergency in Onne Port Over Arms Deal

This week has been one filled with big news on the entertainment front, from canceled tour dates, to bans and sanctions, and even album drops. We wrote this article, to help you catch up with some of the things that have happened over the week.

Actress Mercy Aigbe Buries Her Mother

Over the weekend, Nollywood Actress Mercy Aigbe buried her mother who died back in September, surrounded by her friends and even colleagues from the industry.

The burial ceremony took place in Lagos state and was attended by other Nollywood stars who actress Mercy Aigbe has a close relationship with.

Taye Arimoro Faces Bans And Sanctions After Altercation With Producer Peggy Ovire

Taye Arimoro who was involved in an altercation on a movie set with Producer Peggy Ovire after she refused to let him leave a set at midnight when he was done filming has now been put on ban with a sanction imposed on him.

The Directors Guild, The Actors Guild and the Association of Movie Producers put out a statement condemning his actions and imposed a ban on him until he puts out an apology.

Taye Arimoro who put out a lawsuit against Peggy Ovire after the CCTV of him being harassed on the set of the movie “Pieces Of Love” put out a statement following the ban imposed on him and clarified that he will work only with his legal and management team to put out a response.

Nollywood Actress Etinosa Idemudia Speaks On Intimate Scenes In Nollywood Movies

In an interview with Punch Newspaper, the actress spoke about her transition from being an engineer to an actress, and discussed the concept of intimacy on set.

While there has been a trending discussion on how actors conduct themselves during intimate scenes, the actress clarified that intimate scenes in Nollywood are just like any other scenes, because it is acting and it ends once the director says “cut.”

Singer Young Jonn Releases His Sophomore Album

The Nigerian musician who transitioned from being a well known producer to a singer, has released his highly anticipated sophomore album.

The album is a 21 track project that features heavyweights in the music industry, like Wizkid, Rema, Olamide, Asake amongst others, including foreign collaborations.

The album was released on Friday.

Burna Boy Cancels More Tour Stops Amidst Backlash

Following a controversy that limited tour ticket sales, the Nigerian musician has canceled more tour stops in his U.S Tour.

Burna Boy canceled all of his North American tours stops over the week, and just yesterday, he abruptly canceled two more tour stops, with the inclusion of a performance that was to happen yesterday which was a key stop on his “No Sign of Weakness” tour.