Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Obasanjo Rejects Dialogue and Urges Tougher Action Against Bandits

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Obasanjo rejects dialogue and urges tougher action against bandits

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says negotiating with bandits is not an option, urging the Federal Government to adopt stronger measures and seek international support to tackle worsening insecurity.

Speaking at the Plateau State Unity Christmas Carol in Jos on Friday, he criticised ongoing attempts to appease armed groups, saying the country must stop apologising to terrorists and confront them decisively.

His remarks follow a surge in attacks, including the abduction of 315 students and 13 teachers in Niger State, the kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi, and fresh raids in Niger, Kano, and Kwara, where dozens were taken.

Remi Tinubu requests that lawmakers back the Gender Parity Bill at the State House dinner

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu hosted lawmakers to a special dinner at the State House Banquet Hall on Thursday night, during which she renewed her appeal for the passage of the Gender Parity Bill, also known as the Reserved Seats for Women Bill. The gathering included Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors, and senior government officials.

Addressing the lawmakers, Mrs Tinubu described the bill, aimed at securing constitutionally guaranteed seats for women in federal and state legislatures, as a historic chance to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and boost national development. She said growing support from civil society groups and international partners shows the bill’s importance.

She urged the 10th National Assembly to make history by approving the proposal, stressing that its passage would mark a defining moment for women’s political inclusion in Nigeria.

Jonathan says Guinea-Bissau takeover hurt him more than the 2015 election loss

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the recent military takeover in Guinea-Bissau caused him deeper pain than losing the 2015 election to Muhammadu Buhari. He described the situation as especially troubling given his long-standing efforts to help stabilise democracy in the country.

Jonathan had travelled to Guinea-Bissau as part of the West African Elders Forum to observe the elections when soldiers seized power, leaving him and other observers stranded. He was later evacuated to Nigeria on Thursday, but said the experience left him unsettled.

He argued that the takeover did not resemble a typical coup, questioning President Umaro Embaló’s claim that he had been arrested, despite Embaló’s continued communication with international media. Jonathan added that observer missions from ECOWAS and the AU had reported peaceful elections, making the sudden declaration of a coup even more suspicious.

Nigeria’s fuel use hit 56.7 million litres daily in October

New figures from the NMDPRA show that Nigeria used an average of 56.74 million litres of petrol daily in October 2025. Of this, 27.6 million litres were imported, while local refineries supplied 17.08 million litres.

Across the year from October 2024 to October 2025, total PMS use stood at 661.5 million litres, with Dangote Refinery producing 18.03 million litres per day, still below its expected capacity. NNPC refineries recorded no PMS output due to shutdowns and maintenance.

The report also noted daily diesel consumption of 17.13 million litres and aviation fuel consumption of 2.61 million litres, highlighting gradual improvements in Nigeria’s refining capacity.

Kano demands Ganduje’s arrest over ‘inciting’ comments

Kano State has urged security agencies to arrest former APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje for making remarks the government described as dangerous and destabilising. The call followed a state executive council meeting on Friday.

Officials said Ganduje and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin wrongly claimed the state was exposed to banditry and planned to recruit 12,000 people for a religious police outfit. The government argued the comments were reckless and harmful to security efforts.

Kano also noted that suspected bandits entered border communities shortly after the remarks, raising fears of a link. The council thanked federal authorities for continued support.