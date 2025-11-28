The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Zootopia 2

Detective Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are on a chaotic journey to find a mysterious reptile destroying the peace of the mammal metropolis in Zootopia.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Safari

The wife of a Nigerian politician gets caught in chaos while on a trip away from the political clime of her husband’s career. After getting involved in the murder of a tourist, she has to find her way out of the trouble she has unintentionally become involved in.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas

Unknown Soja

While trying to live a quiet life as the owner of an auto workshop, away from the dealings of his past, chaos is brought into his life when armed men invade his home and everything he has built begins to crumble at the seams.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Stranger Things

The series follows a group of teens unraveling supernatural and extraordinary mysteries, after witnessing the government’s secret exploits.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Jingle Bell Heist

Two people down on their luck form a team and come up with a plan to rob a posh London department store on Christmas Eve.

It is available streaming on Netflix.

Dynamite Kiss

When a single woman who is down on her luck disguises herself as a married mum to get a job, she finds herself caught in her lie when her team leader is the same man who is in love with her.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Champagne Problems

A confident American exec heads to Paris determined to buy out a champagne brand by Christmas and finds himself instead falling in love with the heir to the brand.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

After The Hunt

When a college professor finds herself between a professional and personal crossroad, she has to decide between loyalty to her colleague and keeping her dark secrets from her past.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Mighty Nein

A powerful arcane relic unfortunately falling into the wrong hands, endangers the realm and a group of criminals and outcasts are forced to team up to save the realm and stop the unraveling of reality.

It is available for streaming on Prime video.

She Rides Shotgun

When an ex-con man is marked for death by his unrelenting enemies, he must fight to protect his 11 year old daughter, with little resources to aid his plans.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.